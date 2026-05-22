HoursServed.com Launches Automated Service Hour Tracking Platform Built Exclusively for Lions Clubs

Toronto-based SaaS platform eliminates manual Lions Portal data entry and replaces multi-step RSVP workflows with a single email and two buttons

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abacus Media today announced the public launch of HoursServed.com , a cloud-based administration platform purpose-built for Lions Clubs International clubs and districts. The platform automates the time-consuming administrative tasks that club secretaries currently handle manually — including member RSVP collection, meeting attendance tracking, service hour logging, dues management, and monthly Lions Portal CSV report generation.HoursServed addresses a specific and documented pain point in Lions Club administration: the monthly reporting cycle that requires secretaries to manually compile attendance records and service hours into a format compatible with MyLCI, the Lions Clubs International reporting system. HoursServed generates this submission-ready CSV automatically from data collected throughout the month."Club secretaries are volunteers who give their personal time to serve their communities," said Steve Wetmore, founder of HoursServed.com and a member of the Markham Lions Club in Ontario, Canada. "They should not be spending three or four hours every month reformatting spreadsheets for Portal submission. HoursServed handles that automatically so secretaries can focus on what Lions Clubs exist to do, serving the community."No-Login Member ExperienceA central feature of the platform is its no-login RSVP and attendance workflow. When an event is created, HoursServed sends a single email to club members with two response buttons. Members confirm or decline attendance with one click, without creating an account or remembering a password. Attendance is automatically logged and connected to the event record.The platform supports the full administrative cycle of the Lions Club: event creation and management, shift scheduling for fundraisers and service projects, dues requests and payment tracking, monthly report generation, and Lions Portal CSV export. District-level accounts include a district dashboard showing reporting coverage, club setup status, and officer work queues across all clubs in the district.Availability and PricingHoursServed.com is available immediately to Lions Clubs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Club plans start at CAD $25 per month with a Club Pro 30-day free trial and no credit card required. District plans supporting up to 35 clubs are available for as little as $6.60 per month, per club, based on 35 clubs, annual plan.A regional access program for Lions Clubs in Latin America provides the same core platform features at pricing appropriate for local club budgets. Qualified clubs can request regional pricing through the platform's dedicated Latin America pages, available in both Spanish and English at hoursserved.com/es About HoursServed.comHoursServed.com is a product of Abacus Media, a Toronto, Ontario-based software company. The platform is designed for Lions Clubs and other service organizations including Rotary clubs, Kiwanis clubs, churches, community groups, and parent councils. HoursServed is not affiliated with or endorsed by Lions Clubs International.More information is available at https://www.hoursserved.com/

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