Influential Women Features Antoinette Haddad: Founder of Antoinette Aesthetics

GLENDORA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-Winning Licensed Esthetician, Educator, and Skincare Expert Combining Science, Innovation, and CompassionGlendora, California — Antoinette Haddad is a seasoned Licensed Esthetician, Educator, and Skincare Expert, and entrepreneur whose career has been defined by resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to helping others transform both their skin and their lives. As the Founder of Antoinette Aesthetics, she has spent more than 35 years building one of Southern California’s most respected esthetics practices, specializing in corrective skincare treatments for acne, melasma, hyperpigmentation, and age-related skin concerns.Originally from Lebanon, Antoinette immigrated to the United States with dreams of becoming a dentist. However, her passion for skin health, science, and lifelong learning ultimately guided her toward esthetics, where she found the perfect intersection of artistry, medical knowledge, and client care. Inspired by the early advancements in European aesthetics, she developed a results-driven yet holistic philosophy centered on personalized treatment plans, education, and long-term skin wellness.Over the course of her distinguished career, Antoinette has become widely recognized for combining advanced skincare science with deeply compassionate client care. Her approach focuses not only on improving the appearance of the skin but also on restoring confidence and helping clients feel empowered in their own lives. Clients, including healthcare professionals, travel from across the country to receive her signature treatments, reflecting her reputation for integrity, innovation, and exceptional results.Beyond her private practice, Antoinette has dedicated the past eight years to educating the next generation of estheticians as an instructor at Hacienda La Puente Adult School. There, she prepares nearly 100 students annually for state board licensure and successful careers in the beauty and skincare industry. Known for her transformative teaching style, Antoinette goes far beyond technical instruction, helping students build confidence, professionalism, discipline, and self-worth alongside advanced esthetic skills.For Antoinette, teaching is deeply personal. She believes education is not simply a profession, but a calling that comes from the heart. She approaches students not only as an instructor, but also as a mentor, mother figure, and source of encouragement. Many students enter her classroom feeling uncertain, discouraged, or lacking confidence. Through guidance, inspiration, and the sharing of her own business experience and industry expertise, she helps them discover their potential and develop both personally and professionally. By the time they complete her programs, the transformation is often profound.Antoinette has presented at CCAE conferences multiple times, sharing her expertise in skincare innovation, biological aging, and esthetics education. Antoinette remains deeply committed to continued education and staying at the forefront of industry innovation. She consistently integrates advanced technologies and evidence-based techniques into both her practice and curriculum, including hydradermabrasion, oxygen therapies, LED light therapy, chemical peel theory, and customized professional treatment protocols within state board standards.Long before Korean pharmaceutical skincare products became widely recognized in the United States, Antoinette was already researching and incorporating them into her treatments and educational programs. Her commitment to staying ahead of trends and continuously evolving with the industry has become one of the defining characteristics of her career.In addition to her work with clients and students, Antoinette is also a sought-after conference presenter and speaker. She frequently shares her expertise on topics including skincare innovation, skin health and nutrition, biological versus chronological aging, and the importance of ethical, science-based esthetic practices. Her ability to communicate complex skincare concepts in a relatable and practical way has made her a respected voice within the industry.Antoinette attributes her success to her passion for helping people and her dedication to treating each person as a whole individual. She strongly believes that while technical expertise is important, true success comes from empowering others, building confidence, and leading with compassion and integrity. The best career advice she ever received was to continue learning and to always lead with integrity, believing that skills may build a career, but character builds a lasting legacy.When speaking to young women entering the beauty and esthetics industry, Antoinette encourages them to believe in themselves, remain inspired, and never underestimate their potential. Reflecting on her own journey—from immigrating to the United States and building a business from the ground up to becoming an award-winning educator and mentor—she emphasizes that perseverance, resilience, hard work, and continuous learning are essential to long-term success.She also recognizes the evolving challenges facing the beauty industry today. While social media has made beauty trends and skincare information more accessible than ever before, it has also created confusion, misinformation, and unrealistic expectations among consumers. Antoinette believes esthetics professionals have a responsibility not only to provide treatments, but also to educate clients so they can make informed and healthy decisions about their skin.At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunity within the field due to advancements in technology, innovative ingredients, and continuing education. For Antoinette, the future of esthetics lies in combining science with integrity while delivering personalized, safe, and effective care.The values that guide Antoinette in both her personal and professional life are integrity, compassion, discipline, and empowerment. Family remains at the center of everything she does. As the proud mother of three successful daughters, she credits strong values, structure, and love as the foundation of her family and personal success.Having endured significant hardship—including losing her mother at a young age and surviving war before immigrating to the United States—Antoinette openly shares her story to inspire and uplift other women facing adversity. Her journey reflects extraordinary resilience and determination, embodying her belief that the woman who endures ultimately becomes the woman who leads.For Antoinette Haddad, success is not measured solely by business accomplishments or recognition, but by the lives she impacts, the confidence she helps others discover, and the lasting empowerment she brings to every client and student she serves.Learn More about Antoinette Haddad:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Antoinette-Haddad or through her website, https://antoinetteaesthetics.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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