Solar Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) Market to Reach USD $316.82 Billion by 2030 at 5.1% CAGR

Solar Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) Market Segments Solar Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) Market Share Solar Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) Drivers

The Business Research Company’s Solar Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) market to surpass $317 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,615 billion by 2030, with Solar Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) to represent around 20% of the parent market. Within the broader Construction industry, which is expected to be $21,691 billion by 2030, the Solar Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Solar Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) market in 2030, valued at $115 billion. The market is expected to grow from $90 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The st growth can be attributed to the large-scale deployment of utility-scale solar projects across the USA and Canada, increasing corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs) supporting renewable installations, rising grid modernization initiatives to integrate intermittent solar power, expansion of solar capacity to meet decarbonization targets, and growing investments by independent power producers and energy developers in large EPC contracts across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Solar Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) market in 2030, valued at $101 billion. The market is expected to grow from $79 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid expansion of utility-scale photovoltaic farms across key states such as Texas and California, increasing adoption of solar-plus-storage projects to enhance grid reliability, strong participation from private developers and institutional investors in renewable infrastructure, rising demand for distributed solar systems in residential and commercial sectors, and continuous advancements in EPC project execution capabilities to reduce installation timelines and costs in the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Solar Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) Market In 2030?

The solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) market is segmented by mounting type into ground, rooftop, and floating. The ground market will be the largest segment of the solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) market segmented by mounting type, accounting for 69% or $218 billion of the total in 2030. The ground market will be supported by the increasing development of large utility-scale solar parks, availability of vast land areas in emerging solar hubs, higher energy generation efficiency compared to rooftop systems, scalability of installations to meet rising electricity demand, and growing preference for centralized solar infrastructure projects by governments and energy providers.

The solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) market is segmented by technology into concentrated solar power, and photovoltaic.

The solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) market is segmented by end-user into residential, commercial, and industrial.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Solar Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) market leading up to 2030 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Solar Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase government incentives and policy support for solar energy projects, accelerate the adoption of solar installations driven by declining costs of solar components, and support the rising demand for renewable energy transition across utility-scale and distributed energy systems.

Government Incentives and Policy Support - The government incentives and policy support are expected to emerge as a key growth driver for the solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) market by 2030. Incentives such as subsidies, tax credits, renewable energy targets, and auction mechanisms are significantly accelerating solar project deployment. These supportive frameworks reduce financial risks and enhance project viability for developers and EPC contractors. Additionally, national and international renewable targets are driving consistent demand for solar installations. Incentive programs are also encouraging private sector participation and long-term power purchase agreements, strengthening project bankability. As a result, government incentives and policy support are anticipated to contribute approximately 2.1% annual growth to the market.

Declining Cost of Solar Components - The declining cost of solar components is expected to play a crucial role in driving the expansion of the solar EPC market by 2030. Continuous reductions in solar module and system component prices have significantly improved the cost competitiveness of solar energy. Lower equipment costs reduce overall capital expenditure, enhancing project returns and encouraging faster investment from utilities, corporations, and governments. Advancements in manufacturing technologies and economies of scale have been key contributors to this trend. As affordability improves, EPC companies benefit from increased project volumes across both developed and emerging markets. Additionally, declining costs are supporting the growth of distributed solar installations, further expanding the addressable market. Consequently, this factor is projected to contribute around 1.7% annual growth to the market.

Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Transition - The rising demand for renewable energy transition is expected to act as a major growth catalyst for the solar EPC market by 2030. The global shift toward clean energy is significantly increasing the demand for solar power installations. Governments and corporations are actively pursuing decarbonization and net-zero targets, leading to substantial investments in renewable energy projects. Solar energy remains a preferred solution due to its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and environmental advantages. Growing electricity demand, particularly in developing economies, is further accelerating solar adoption. In addition, volatility in fossil fuel prices is encouraging a transition toward more stable and sustainable energy sources. EPC providers play a critical role in executing these projects, directly benefiting from the surge in demand. Therefore, this factor is projected to contribute approximately 1.5% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Solar Engineering, Procurement, And Construction (EPC) Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the ground market, the rooftop market, and the floating market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $70 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing investments in large-scale solar power generation projects, rising adoption of decentralized rooftop solar installations, growing demand for clean and renewable energy sources, supportive government policies and incentives for solar deployment, and advancements in photovoltaic technologies and project execution capabilities. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on renewable energy transition, energy security, and sustainable power infrastructure development, fuelling transformative growth within the broader solar engineering, procurement, and construction industry.

The ground market is projected to grow by $49 billion, the rooftop market by $18 billion, and the floating market by $3 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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