Squaretalk at Money20/20 Amsterdam 2026: Where Fintech Meets Compliant Communication

Meet with Squaretalk's CEO, Sales Director, and Head of Business Development at Money 20/20. See you at booth #K01

Squaretalk's leadership team heads to Europe's flagship Fintech event in Amsterdam as the platform deepens its footprint in regulated finance.

We're looking forward to discussing with decision-makers how communication infrastructure can support growth in a compliance-first environment” — Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This June, Squaretalk joins PayPal, Revolut, Visa, Mastercard, Stripe, Google, and other industry leaders at Money20/20 Europe, taking place 1-4 June at Amsterdam RAI. The company brings to the event its AI-powered contact center and communication platform, purpose-built for the fintech use cases that define operational excellence: KYC, debt collection, loan refinancing, customer retention, and chargeback and dispute resolution.

Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk, together with Jay Strausberg, Director of Sales, and Isaac Levy, Head of Business Development, will be on the ground to engage directly with the global fintech community - a reflection of the company's deepening commitment to the regulated financial services sector for more than a decade.

"This year's Money20/20 brings together the exact decision-makers shaping how financial services companies operate at scale," said Elie Rubin. "We're not here just to show a product - we're here because the conversations happening in this room are the ones that matter to where fintech communication infrastructure is heading, and we have a clear perspective on that."

Squaretalk's architecture is specifically designed for regulated industries. Financial services companies face a distinct set of challenges that generic communication tools were never designed to handle - audit trails, compliant call recording and data retention, multi-jurisdiction dialing, and the operational scale to support distributed teams across markets.

Squaretalk's platform addresses these challenges directly. Built on enterprise-grade infrastructure, it delivers omnichannel voice, WhatsApp, email, and sales automation capabilities with native integrations with leading CRMs. Regulated businesses can maintain full data continuity from first contact to closed deal without compromising compliance posture.

Among the strategic developments Squaretalk's team will bring to the conversation is its exclusive CCaaS partnership with CoinGate, making Squaretalk the only contact center platform formally integrated with a MiCA-certified crypto payments provider.

As traditional finance and the crypto economy converge under the EU's evolving regulatory framework, Squaretalk is positioned as a natural communications infrastructure layer for businesses operating across both worlds - a theme that sits squarely at the center of this year's Money20/20 agenda.

Squaretalk's leadership team will be available throughout the event for platform demonstrations, partnership discussions, and strategic conversations with financial institutions, payment processors, BPOs, and fintech operators looking to modernize their customer communications stack.

"We're looking forward to the conversations that only happen when the right people are under the same roof," added Elie Rubin. "If you're thinking about how AI, Compliance and Communication Software supports growth in a compliance-first environment, that's exactly the conversation we want to have."

Visit Squaretalk at Stand K01, Money20/20 Amsterdam, 01-04.06.2026. Book a meeting in advance: zbooking.us/Sn7qm

About Squaretalk:

Squaretalk is an AI-powered platform that combines voice, WhatsApp communication, and sales automation in one interface. It enables in-house or decentralized teams to support their current clients and easily reach new ones, improve communication efficiency, and significantly reduce costs and agent turnover. The Squaretalk platform is user-friendly, secure, and designed to meet unique fintech communication requirements. It seamlessly integrates with business tools like Microsoft, Zoho, Salesforce, Pipedrive, HubSpot, Freshworks, Freshdesk, Zendesk, and more.

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