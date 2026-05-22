JLA Hospitality and FUZE® Technologies Set a New Hygiene Standard for Hotel Textiles

JLA Hospitality for Hotel Textiles

JLA Hospitality's Fuze® antimicrobial technology bonds into every Nomad Home® fiber, staying active through 50+ commercial washes without coatings or leaching.

CALIFORNIA , CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a senior employee of JLA Hospitality, "Most operators assume the antimicrobial treatment they paid for is still working. In a lot of cases, it is not. The wash cycle took care of it long before the product wore out. That is the gap Fuze® closes."

JLA Hospitality embeds Fuze® antimicrobial technology that stays active through 50+ commercial washes without chemical coatings across its full Nomad Home® line.

Hotels Move Past Surface Fixes With JLA

Guests now check reviews before booking and notice details they once ignored. When rooms fall short, the feedback is public. Hotels answered with surface fixes, like door seals, sanitization cards, and new protocols. But few measures reached inside the fabric itself.

JLA Hospitality closes that gap with Fuze® antimicrobial linen technology.

What Fuze® Actually Does

Fuze® sets a new benchmark in lasting linen care.

Most antimicrobial treatments applied to hotel textiles work through a coating or additive that sits on the surface of the fabric. They are effective when the product is new.

Repeated wash cycles quickly weaken the effectiveness of many antimicrobial coatings. Fuze® hospitality textiles work differently. Molecular bonding secures the technology in every fiber. It becomes part of the fiber, not a layer on top of it. That means it does not wash out.

JLA Hospitality's Nomad Home® line carries Fuze® across bed linens, bath accessories, robes, and room accessories, and is rated active through 50+ commercial wash cycles. This matches the expected operational lifespan of the product rather than degrading well before it.

The technology does not rely on leaching biocides or fragrance treatments to signal cleanliness. It works continuously, between washes, without releasing anything into the fabric or onto the guest.

The Guest Expectation Challenge

Hospitality standards remain heightened, with guests keeping pandemic‑era focus on cleanliness and reviews ranking it among the most decisive factors.

The challenge for operators is that the integration of a genuine hotel hygiene bedding solution is difficult to communicate. Visible sanitization messaging is easy, but fabric‑level antimicrobial claims need real technology that works, not surface gestures.

JLA Hospitality brings together Fuze® technology to deliver a permanent antimicrobial solution designed for commercial hospitality use, now including, for the first time application on hard goods such as bath and room accessories.Nomad Home® carries OEKO‑TEX certification alongside durable antimicrobial performance, giving operators a hygiene story that is both safe and credible.

Built for Commercial Use

Created for high‑turnover environments, Nomad Home® products endure constant washing, staff use, and long service life.

The Nomad Home® line applies Fuze® technology to linens, shower curtains, robes, room, and bath accessories, covering the full hospitality range. Products ship from JLA Hospitality's distribution facilities in Savannah, Georgia and Woodland, California.

More information on the Nomad Home® line and Fuze® technology is available at jlahospitality.com.

About JLA Hospitality

JLA Hospitality supplies bedding, bath, and room accessories engineered for commercial use to hotels, motels, vacation rental operators, and institutional properties across North America. Its Nomad Home® line is built for high-turnover environments and commercial laundering, with OEKO-TEX certification across the range. Distribution operates from facilities in Savannah, Georgia and Woodland, California. JLA Hospitality is a brand of E&E Co., Ltd., headquartered in Fremont, California.

About FUZE® Technologies

FUZE® Technologies is the antimicrobial textile platform behind FUZE® - a non-leaching treatment that bonds proprietary metamaterial permanently into fiber surfaces during standard finishing. Unlike surface coatings or leaching biocides, FUZE® does not wash out, does not migrate to skin, and requires no PFAS, binders, or chemical curing. It works through direct contact-kill rather than ion release, which is why performance holds across commercial wash cycles instead of fading after the first dozen.

FUZE® is OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Class I certified for direct skin contact (including infants), bluesign® approved, EPA-registered (federal), California EPA approved, and PFAS-free. Performance is validated by independent laboratories against AATCC 100, ASTM E2149, AATCC 30 (antifungal), and ISO 18184 (antiviral). The treatment is offered in four tiers - F1 Full Spectrum, F2 Advanced Performance, F3 Core Performance, and F4 Foundation — across hospitality, healthcare, activewear, and home textiles.

FUZE® is manufactured at the company's solar-capable facility in Salt Lake City, Utah using recycled-electronics feedstock and applied through standard textile finishing equipment (exhaust, pad-dry-cure, or spray). Learn more at fuze47.com.

JLA Hospitality | Global Hospitality Solutions for Hotels & Retail

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