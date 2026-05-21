FOXVISITS LTD office board featuring the agency brand and Cyprus operations base. FOXVISITS LTD logo with the agency tagline "Marketing that thinks." Radosław Downar, Founder of FOXVISITS LTD, on the changing nature of search visibility for service businesses.

The new offering helps Cyprus service businesses appear in both Google local results and AI-generated answers.

Local businesses in Cyprus are sitting on enormous opportunity. Most of the competition still has no real local search strategy. The businesses that move first will own their categories for years.” — Radosław Downar, Founder of FOXVISITS LTD

LARNACA, LARNACA, CYPRUS, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOXVISITS LTD Launches AI-First Local SEO Service for Cypriot Businesses in Paphos, Larnaca and NicosiaFOXVISITS LTD, an AI-first digital marketing agency operating across Europe and North America, has launched a dedicated local SEO service for service businesses based in Cyprus. The new offering is designed for companies operating in Paphos, Larnaca, Nicosia, Limassol and other cities across the island that depend on local search visibility to generate qualified leads.The launch responds to a growing gap in the Cypriot market. Many local service providers — from fitness studios and beauty salons to plumbers, electricians, HVAC contractors, cleaning companies, solar panel installers, real estate agencies and legal practices — still rely on outdated SEO approaches or have no structured local search strategy at all. As Google increasingly serves answers through AI Overviews and consumers turn to ChatGPT and Perplexity for local recommendations, businesses without proper local optimisation are losing visibility quickly.“Local businesses in Cyprus are sitting on enormous opportunity,” said Radosław Downar, Founder of FOXVISITS LTD. “Most of the competition still has no real local search strategy. The businesses that move first will own their categories for years.”What the Service CoversThe local SEO service combines traditional local search optimisation with generative engine optimisation, also known as GEO, which structures information so that AI engines surface a business inside their generated answers. The integrated approach is built around five core areas:• Google Business Profile optimisation and ongoing management• Local citation building across Cypriot and international directories• On-page local SEO with structured data and schema markup• Generative engine optimisation so businesses appear in AI-generated recommendations• Programmatic location pages for businesses operating across multiple Cypriot citiesBuilt for Cyprus, Not Adapted From ElsewhereUnlike generic SEO packages, the FOXVISITS local SEO service for Cyprus is calibrated to the specific search behaviour of Cypriot consumers. Searches in Paphos, Larnaca and Nicosia behave differently from those in larger European markets. Bilingual queries in English and Greek are common, seasonal demand swings dramatically between tourist and resident populations, and competition intensity varies enormously between coastal and inland areas. The service accounts for all of these patterns.FOXVISITS founder Radosław Downar has spent time on the ground in Cyprus and is actively involved in the local business community through networking groups in Paphos. The agency works with businesses ranging from single-location operators to multi-city service providers that need consistent visibility across the entire island.Who the Service Is ForThe new local SEO service is designed for service-based businesses across Cyprus where customers search locally and decide quickly. Strong fits include fitness studios and gyms, beauty and wellness businesses, plumbers and emergency repair services, electricians and HVAC contractors, cleaning companies, solar panel installers, real estate agencies, legal practices, and similar professional service providers. These categories share a common pattern: a customer with a specific local need, a short decision window, and a search query that increasingly returns an AI-generated answer instead of ten blue links.“Cleaning companies are a perfect example,” Downar added. “The demand exists, the competition is thin, and the quality operators are often invisible online. That is exactly the kind of gap where focused local SEO produces visible results within months.”Pricing for the service is structured around each business's market, competition level, and growth goals rather than a fixed package. Initial consultations include a free local search audit covering Google Business Profile health, citation consistency, and visibility in AI-generated answers.Cypriot service businesses interested in learning more about the local SEO service can visit foxvisits.com/en/services/local-seo or contact the agency directly.About FOXVISITS LTDFOXVISITS LTD is an AI-first digital marketing agency serving international service businesses across multiple markets. Founded in 2017, the company combines traditional SEO and Google Ads with generative engine optimisation, programmatic SEO at scale, and AI-assisted web development. FOXVISITS operates from Cyprus and Scotland with active clients across Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Germany, and Poland.

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