Liquid Biopsy Market Size and Share

The Business Research Company's Liquid Biopsy Market Competition Analysis Across Major Participants

Expected to grow to $3.11 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The liquid biopsy market is dominated by a mix of global biotechnology companies, molecular diagnostics providers, and specialized oncology testing firms. Companies are focusing on advanced circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis, next-generation sequencing technologies, non-invasive diagnostic solutions, and robust regulatory-compliant clinical validation frameworks to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent clinical and diagnostic standards. Emphasis on early cancer detection, precision medicine, and integration of advanced genomic data analysis systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving oncology diagnostics and precision medicine sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Liquid Biopsy Market?

•According to our research, Natera Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The molecular diagnostics and oncology testing division of the company, which is directly involved in liquid biopsy market, provides a wide range of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) testing solutions, non-invasive prenatal and cancer screening assays, next-generation sequencing–based diagnostic services, and genomic analysis platforms that support early cancer detection, treatment monitoring, and precision medicine environment.

Who Are The Major Players In The Liquid Biopsy Market?

Major companies operating in the liquid biopsy market are Natera Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., QIAGEN NV, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc., Biodesix Inc., Johnson & Johnson, MDXHealth SA, CellMax Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Trovagene Inc., CIRCULOGENE, Bio-Techne Corporation, CelLBxHealth (formerly ANGLE Plc), Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (formerly Oncocyte Corporation), Epic Sciences Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Liquid Biopsy Market?

•The market is fairly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 34% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent clinical validation requirements, complex molecular diagnostic workflows, high precision sequencing technologies, and the need for reliability and accuracy in early cancer detection and precision medicine. Leading players such as Natera Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., QIAGEN NV, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sysmex Corporation, and Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft hold notable market shares through diversified liquid biopsy and molecular diagnostics portfolios, established oncology research partnerships, global distribution and laboratory networks, and continuous innovation in circulating tumor DNA analysis, next-generation sequencing technologies, and non-invasive cancer diagnostic solutions. As demand for advanced early cancer detection tools, precision oncology applications, and minimally invasive diagnostic platforms grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oNatera Inc. (4%)

oGuardant Health Inc. (4%)

oRoche Diagnostics Ltd. (4%)

oIllumina Inc. (4%)

oThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (4%)

oMyriad Genetics Inc. (3%)

oQIAGEN NV (3%)

oBio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (3%)

oSysmex Corporation (3%)

oFraunhofer-Gesellschaft (2%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Liquid Biopsy Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the liquid biopsy market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Qiagen N.V., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Sysmex Corporation, Guardant Health Inc., Exact Sciences Corporation, Bio Techne Corporation, Myriad Genetics Inc., Natera Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, ArcherDX Inc., Invitae Corporation, Genomic Health Inc., Burning Rock Biotech Limited, Freenome Holdings Inc., Grail Inc., Personalis Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Liquid Biopsy Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the liquid biopsy market include McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., Owens and Minor Inc., Medline Industries LP, VWR International LLC, Neogen Corporation Distribution Services, LabCorp Specialty Distribution, Eurofins Scientific Logistics, Synnovis Distribution Services, Unipath Ltd. Distribution Network, BioMerieux SA Distribution Network, Randox Laboratories Distribution Services, Scil Animal Care Distribution, Siemens Healthineers Logistics.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Liquid Biopsy Market?

•Major end users in the liquid biopsy market include Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Stanford Health Care, Massachusetts General Hospital, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, HCA Healthcare Inc., Kaiser Permanente Health System, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Fortis Healthcare Limited, NHS England, Singapore General Hospital, Mount Sinai Health System, National Institutes of Health Clinical Center, Royal Marsden Hospital.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Multi-application liquid biopsy add-on tests are transforming the liquid biopsy market by enhancing therapy selection, improving diagnostic accuracy, and enabling more comprehensive oncology decision-making through additional genomic insights.

•Example: In February 2026, BillionToOne Inc. launched northstar PGx and northstar select CH as add-on tests for its Northstar Select liquid biopsy platform.

•Its northstar PGx analyzes pharmacogenomic variants such as DPYD and UGT1A1, while Northstar Select CH uses sequencing and machine learning to distinguish tumor and non-tumor mutations with high accuracy and improved treatment guidance.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Liquid Biopsy Technologies Supporting Early Detection And Diagnostics

•Leveraging Biomarker Platforms And Sequencing Improving Accuracy And Decisions

•Expanding Liquid Biopsy Infrastructure Strengthening Non Invasive Testing And Research

•Integrating AI Genomic Analytics Enhancing Accuracy And Efficiency

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/Liquid-Biopsy-Global-Market-Report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

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