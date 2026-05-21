Healthray HMS Reaches 1,000+ Hospitals and 5M Patient Records – Clients Save Up to ₹25 Lakh Annually

1,000+ hospitals. 5M patient records. India's AI-powered HMS delivers ₹25 Lakh savings and 80% faster lab processing. See verified outcomes by hospital

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A hospital in Vapi cut its annual costs by ₹25 Lakh. A diagnostic centre in West Bengal now processes lab samples 80% faster. A multispecialty hospital in Surat scores 92% on patient satisfaction. These are not projections. They are what happened after Healthray went live.Five million patient records. One thousand active hospitals. Six years. No outside funding.Those are the numbers Healthray Technologies, an AI-powered hospital information management system based in Surat, Gujarat, crossed simultaneously across India and global markets.The company was established in 2019 by Ketan Mangukiya. As of 2020, there are 100 hospitals operating on the platform. By 2024, that number had crossed 1,000. The 1st international hospital collaborations were established in 2023. None of it involved venture capital.Today 5,000+ doctors, in 30+ medical specialties, use Healthray every day. It's been successfully used to make more than 4 million prescriptions during its deployments.What 5 Million Records Actually Look Like on the GroundThe 5 million figure is not modelled. This is from real hospital data, which is submitted every day from hospitals of various sizes in multiple states and countries, including multispecialty hospitals, single specialty diagnostic labs and more.Prior to the arrival of Healthray the scene was the same, more or less, throughout most of these hospitals. Patient records were hard copy.Patient files were on paper. Billing was manual. The lab had one system, the OPD had another, the pharmacy had another and the finance department had… well, another. The lab system, the OPD system, the pharmacy system and the finance system were all separate from one another, and did not talk to each other. At the end of each shift, administrators were reconciling paperwork. Doctors were using their heads to carry information that should have been on screen.A sample of what changed:- Vibrant Hospital, Vapi, Gujarat (200-bed multispecialty): ₹25 Lakh in annual cost savings, 30% reduction in billing time, 40% fewer operational errors. Implementation completed in under two weeks.- Jeevan Rekha Hospital, West Bengal (diagnostics): 80% faster sample processing, 45% reduction in lab report turnaround time, 50% fewer manual entry errors.- Universal Hospital, Surat, Gujarat (multispecialty): 45% shorter patient wait times, 92% patient satisfaction score, 30% decrease in operational expenses.- Jabalpur Hospital Research Center, Madhya Pradesh: 95% patient satisfaction, 60% improvement in appointment adherence, 50% improvement in workflow efficiency.- Sri Manakula Vinayagar Hospital, Pondicherry: 45% reduction in operational costs, 40% faster diagnostic reporting, 70% EHR adoption rate within the first operational quarter.- BBMH Hospital, Cuttack, Odisha: 35% reduction in administrative workload, 30% faster billing and discharge processing.These six hospitals sit inside a network of 1,000+. The pattern holds across all of them. Costs come down. Errors drop. Patients wait less. It happens within the first operational quarter – consistently, across hospital types and geographies.How It Got HereThe majority of hospitals in India operated on paper in 2019.Not metaphorically. Literally registers, physical files, manual billing, departments which couldn't communicate with one another. From Surat, Ketan Mangukiya had witnessed this firsthand and knew that the desire to excel was not restricted to a specific zip code. He had made Bigscal Technologies a successful software firm. But healthcare kept pulling him back. The hospitals he visited were not in trouble due to their people; the doctors were excellent, the nurses were hardworking, the administrators were working. They were failing because their tools were built for a different era.He was going to create something new! Not another module. Not another workaround. One from real-life conversations with hospital administrators and clinical staff was created for institutions that didn't have time to wait for enterprise software.That was Healthray's first day.By 2020, 100 hospitals had gone live. The decision was not made ahead of time, it was simply a no-brainer at this time of a global pandemic. Those 100 hospitals were speedy because there was no other option.2021 saw the full ABDM compliance and NHA approval – one of the first HMS platforms to get both in India. From there, each hospital that joined the Healthray platform could seamlessly link with India's national digital health platform from the initial patient registration.An AI layer has been released in 2022. Predictive analytics. Automated billing audit. Smart appointment scheduling. The platform is no longer a mere management tool.In 2023, the year of the border-crossing, Healthray expanded its horizons. First hospital partnerships with the international arena signed. Platform re-designed to support HIPAA compliant workflows.1,000 hospitals in India and across the world were using Healthray in 2024.The platform has delivered voice-to-text clinical documentation, AI diagnostics, and more predictive analytics since then through 2025 and beyond. As this release is sent, new hospital partnerships are continually being established throughout the world."Somewhere tonight, a doctor is spending more time with a patient because Healthray is handling the rest. That is why we exist. The mission in 2026 is exactly where it began – unfinished, urgent, and ours."– Ketan Mangukiya, Founder and CEO, Healthray TechnologiesDesigned to connect with EverythingHealthray has established connectivity to Siemens, Roche, Abbott and Mindray lab analysers via its Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). It supports HL7 v2.x and FHIR R4 interoperability standards.Compliance covers HIPAA, GDPR, DISHA, and ISO 27001.Hospitals choose how they deploy – cloud, on-premise, or hybrid. ABHA ID creation sits inside the patient registration workflow. Every hospital is ABDM-ready before its first patient walks in.RecognitionHealthray is rated:- 4.8/5 on Capterra- 5/5 on G2-4.8/5 on Software Suggest-4.5/5 on TrustpilotThe platform has been recognised as "Best Ease of Use" EMR Software by:TechjockeyTechimplyTechnology CounterAbout Healthray TechnologiesHealthray Technologies is an AI-powered hospital management software company. Founded in 2019. Headquartered in Surat, Gujarat, India.The platform serves 1,000+ hospitals across India and global markets, 5,000+ doctors, and has processed over 5 million patient records. ABDM-compliant. NHA-approved. HIPAA-ready. ISO 27001-certified across HIMS, EMR, and LIMS.For more information, visit https://healthray.com/

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