eCommerce Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Size

The Business Research Company's How Companies Are Building Competitive Advantage in the ECommerce Fraud Detection And Prevention Market

Expected to grow to $188.62 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The ecommerce fraud detection and prevention market is dominated by a mix of global cybersecurity solution providers and specialized fraud prevention technology companies. Companies are focusing on real-time transaction monitoring systems, AI-driven risk analytics, behavioral biometrics solutions, and advanced authentication frameworks to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent security and compliance standards. Emphasis on reducing false positives, enhancing customer experience, and integration of scalable data analytics and fraud intelligence platforms remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving digital commerce and cybersecurity sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The ECommerce Fraud Detection And Prevention Market?

•According to our research, PayPal led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The fraud detection and risk management division of the company, which is directly involved in the ecommerce fraud detection and prevention market, provides a wide range of real-time transaction monitoring tools, AI-driven fraud detection solutions, risk assessment systems, and secure payment authentication technologies that support digital payments, online merchant platforms, and secure ecommerce transactions environment.

Who Are The Major Players In The ECommerce Fraud Detection And Prevention Market?

Major companies operating in the ecommerce fraud detection and prevention market are PayPal, Forter, Riskified, Signifyd, Kount, Sift, ACI Worldwide, Fiserv PLC, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Experian, FICO, TransUnion, Cybersource, RSA Security, ClearSale, ThreatMetrix, Accertify, FeedzAI, Emailage, Ekata, Radial, Fraud.net, Pipl, Seon, Iovation, NoFraud, IDology.

How Concentrated Is The ECommerce Fraud Detection And Prevention Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 2% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by evolving fraud tactics, compliance with data privacy and payment security regulations, increasing complexity of digital transactions, and the need for reliability in real-time fraud detection and prevention. Leading players such as PayPal, Forter, Riskified, Signifyd, Kount, Sift, ACI Worldwide, Fiserv PLC, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and Experian hold notable market shares through diversified fraud detection and prevention solution portfolios, established partnerships with merchants and financial institutions, global transaction monitoring networks, and continuous innovation in AI-driven risk analytics, behavioral biometrics, and authentication technologies. As demand for advanced fraud prevention tools, real-time monitoring systems, and secure digital transaction infrastructure grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oPayPal (1%)

oForter (0.2%)

oRiskified (0.2%)

oSignifyd (0.1%)

oKount (0.1%)

oSift (0.1%)

oACI Worldwide (0.1%)

oFiserv PLC (0.1%)

oLexisNexis Risk Solutions (0.1%)

oExperian (0.05%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The ECommerce Fraud Detection And Prevention Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the ecommerce fraud detection and prevention market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc, FICO Fair Isaac Corporation, NICE Ltd, Experian plc, Equifax Inc, TransUnion LLC, LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group, Kount Inc, Riskified Ltd, Forter Inc, Sift Science Inc, Signifyd Inc, Feedzai Inc, Featurespace Limited, ThreatMetrix, BioCatch Ltd, SEON Technologies Ltd, Ravelin Technology Ltd, Stripe Inc, Visa Inc, Mastercard Incorporated.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The ECommerce Fraud Detection And Prevention Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the ecommerce fraud detection and prevention market include Ingram Micro Inc, Tech Data Corporation, TD SYNNEX Corporation, Arrow Electronics Inc, Avnet Inc, Westcon Group, Exclusive Networks SA, ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet SpA, Bechtle AG, Cancom SE, Softcat plc, Computacenter plc, Insight Enterprises Inc, CDW Corporation, SHI International Corp, Redington Limited, ScanSource Inc, D and H Distributing Company, Future Electronics Inc, Macnica Inc, Mindware FZ LLC, Logicom Public Limited, ASBIS Enterprises PLC, EET Group AS.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The ECommerce Fraud Detection And Prevention Market?

•Major end users in the ecommerce fraud detection and prevention market include Amazon com Inc, Walmart Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, eBay Inc, Shopify Inc, JD com Inc, Rakuten Group Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Flipkart Internet Private Limited, Zalando SE, Etsy Inc, Wayfair Inc, Target Corporation, Best Buy Co Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Otto Group, ASOS plc, Boohoo Group plc, Reliance Retail Limited, Coupang Inc, Newegg Commerce Inc, Allegro eu SA, Shopee.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Unified checkout solutions with embedded fraud detection are transforming the eCommerce fraud detection and prevention market by streamlining payments, enhancing customer experience, and reducing fraudulent transactions.

•Example: In April 2025, Visa Inc. launched a unified checkout solution integrated with advanced fraud detection capabilities.

•Its support for multiple payment methods, rapid deployment, and advanced risk assessment tools improve transaction success rates, strengthen security, and enhance overall conversion performance.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing eCommerce Fraud Detection Technologies Supporting Secure Real Time Transactions

•Leveraging AI Driven Platforms And Behavioral Analytics Improving Accuracy And Risk Mitigation

•Expanding Digital Payment Security Infrastructure Strengthening Monitoring And Prevention Capabilities

•Integrating Machine Learning And Automation Enhancing Accuracy Efficiency And Decision Making

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