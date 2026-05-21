Multilogin rebuilds its platform and launches USD pricing on May 21: faster workflows from $7.08/month

The leading multi-account platform for social media accounts unveils a ground-up redesign and clearer pricing built for how teams actually work

CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multilogin, the multi-account platform trusted by small teams and solo operators since 2015, has announced a complete redesign of its UI alongside a new USD-based pricing structure launching on May 21.

Together, the updates make Multilogin faster to use, easier to buy, and predictable to scale, with annual plans starting at just $7.08/month and a full-feature trial for only $2.

New UI in Multilogin: built for multi-account workflows

The new interface was rebuilt from the ground up, with every screen redesigned around how power users run profiles every day. What's new:

Faster everyday actions: profile start now sits on the left where your cursor already works, with a new top toolbar putting key features one tap away

A cleaner, more focused layout: hideable sidebar, better scaling on any screen size, and a redesigned profile creation flow with live preview

Smoother high-volume work: seamless switching between personal and shared workspaces, plus a new Info button with copy-able API key, workspace ID, and app version

Accessible pricing in USD for social media businesses

A new USD pricing structure

Starting May 21, Multilogin is moving to USD as its primary billing currency. Alongside the switch, every plan has been rebalanced to offer clearer, more stable pricing for the users who rely on the platform daily.

What's changing:

Annual plans start at $7.08/month, giving solo operators and social media managers full platform access at our most accessible entry point to date.

The currency most of our users already work in. USD is the global standard for SaaS pricing, making billing simpler and more familiar wherever you operate from.

Plans for both solo creators and agencies. Whatever your workflow looks like, there's a tier built to match it.

Plan changes that take care of themselves. Whether you're scaling up or down, billing adjusts automatically no support tickets, no manual math.

A $2 trial unlocks every premium feature for three days.

New users can experience everything Multilogin offers with a $2 trial, 5 customizable browser profiles, mobile minutes for cloud phones, built-in residential proxy traffic, and every premium feature unlocked from day one.

Try the full platform for $2

What's included in every Multilogin plan

Every plan comes with the full Multilogin toolkit:

Cloud phones for mobile multi-accounting workflows without physical devices

Browser profiles with advanced fingerprint customization and Cookie Robot warmup to prevent detection and account linking

Built-in residential and mobile proxies for each account

Organic signals that makes accounts behave naturally on platforms built around organic growth

Team collaboration with shared workspaces, role-based access, and unlimited team members on Business plans

Automation support for simple tasks like posting and likes, with Puppeteer, Playwright, and Selenium support

Cloud sync, one-click profile creation, and 24/7 support in five languages are also included across all plans.

Built for the professionals who rely on it

Multilogin is built for the professionals running multiple accounts every day: content creators, social media managers, affiliate marketers, and e-commerce operators. The platform holds a 4.8 rating on G2 and consistently strong reviews on Capterra (5), with users highlighting its reliability, ease of use, and responsive support.

Ready to scale your accounts without the headaches? Starting May 21, you can begin your $2 trial at multilogin.com/pricing





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