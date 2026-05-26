The Future of Work Is Fractional: Fract75 Launches a New Operating Layer for Modern Companies

Christopher MacDonald, Co-Founder of Fract75, a platform building the operating layer for the modern company.

A fractional leadership platform placing senior operators in AI execution, growth, operations, and risk — for companies that need answers now, not lessons later

The future company is smaller, faster, and more modular.” — Christopher MacDonald, Co-Founder at Fract75

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fract75, a platform focused on fractional leadership and execution infrastructure, officially launched today with a mission to help modern companies scale faster through curated operator deployment rather than traditional hiring.As startups and growth-stage companies face increasing pressure to move faster with leaner teams, Fract75 is positioning itself as a new type of operating layer. The platform connects companies with vetted senior operators across product, growth, operations, AI, security, finance, and strategy through structured, outcome-driven mandates.The company believes the traditional model of scaling through large full-time executive teams is beginning to shift as AI reshapes how companies build, hire, and execute.“The future company is smaller, faster, and more modular,” said Christopher MacDonald, Co-Founder at Fract75. “AI can automate tasks, accelerate workflows, and reduce operational overhead, but judgment, pattern recognition, and real execution experience cannot be replaced. Fract75 exists to help companies deploy proven operators exactly where they need them most without long hiring cycles, agency overhead, or fragmented freelance marketplaces.”Unlike traditional consulting marketplaces, Fract75 is not open enrollment. Operators are vetted based on seniority, execution experience, and high-growth operating experience. Companies work through structured mandate design processes intended to reduce hiring friction and accelerate deployment into critical business gaps.The launch comes amid accelerating demand for fractional leadership across the startup ecosystem. The global fractional executive market has reached approximately $5.7 billion and is growing at 14% annually, driven by AI adoption, leaner headcount models, and increased pressure for capital efficiency following recent shifts in venture markets.The company says the idea for Fract75 emerged from firsthand experience building and scaling companies where the founders repeatedly saw how much time, capital, and momentum was lost through misaligned hiring, fragmented advisory relationships, and execution bottlenecks.According to the founders, companies frequently waste months searching for the right hires, managing disconnected consultants, or implementing advice that lacks operational follow-through. Even experienced founders and well-funded companies can lose significant momentum through slow hiring processes, unclear mandates, and operational misalignment.Fract75 was designed to create a more structured and execution-focused model for deploying proven operators into high-impact business gaps.Fract75 currently supports deployments across:• Product and Product Operations• GTM and Revenue Operations• AI and Automation• Cybersecurity and Risk• Finance and Strategic Operations• Startup Systems and Scaling InfrastructureIn addition to operator deployment, the company is also developing internal frameworks and oversight systems designed to help companies structure mandates, define execution goals, and improve operational visibility throughout engagements.“The rise of fractional work is bigger than consulting,” MacDonald added. “We believe companies are moving toward modular operating models where specialized expertise can be deployed dynamically as needed. Fract75 is building infrastructure for that shift.”Fract75 is currently onboarding companies and operators globally with an initial focus on venture-backed startups, growth-stage technology companies, and AI-native businesses seeking flexible execution support.Companies and operators can learn more at:Operator applications are available through:About Fract75Fract75 is building the operating layer for the modern company. The platform connects modern companies with vetted senior operators across product, GTM, operations, AI, security, finance, and strategy through structured fractional deployments and execution-focused mandates.

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