Data Center Construction Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2030

Data Center Construction Market Report 2026_Segments Data Center Construction Market Regional Share 2026 Data Center Construction Drivers & Restraints 2026

The Business Research Company's Data Center Construction Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Data Center Construction market to surpass $381 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Commercial Buildings market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $2,333 billion by 2030, with Data Center Construction to represent around 16% of the parent market. Within the broader Construction industry, which is expected to be $21,691 billion by 2030, the Data Center Construction market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Data Center Construction Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the data center construction market in 2030, valued at $134 billion. The market is expected to grow from $107 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to rapid expansion of cloud computing and hyperscale data centers, increasing demand for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence workloads, strong investments from leading technology companies, and continuous expansion of edge computing infrastructure to support low-latency applications across the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Data Center Construction Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the data center construction market in 2030, valued at $119 billion. The market is expected to grow from $96 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to increasing focus on energy-efficient and sustainable data center designs, rising adoption of advanced cooling technologies and modular construction approaches, favorable regulatory environment and tax incentives supporting data center investments, strong availability of reliable power infrastructure, and growing demand for colocation services from enterprises seeking scalable IT infrastructure solutions.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Data Center Construction Market In 2030?

The data center construction market is segmented by data center type into small-scale data centers, medium-scale data centers, and large-scale data centers. The medium-scale data centers market will be the largest segment of the data center construction market segmented by data center type, accounting for 45% or $171 billion of the total in 2030. The medium-scale data centers market will be supported by the rising demand for scalable and cost-efficient infrastructure solutions, increasing adoption of hybrid cloud and edge computing architectures, growing need for regional data processing and low-latency connectivity, expansion of enterprise digital transformation initiatives, and increasing investments in energy-efficient and modular data center designs.

The data center construction market is segmented by infrastructure into electrical infrastructure, networking infrastructure, and other infrastructures.

The data center construction market is segmented by power distribution and cooling infrastructure into power distribution, and cooling.

The data center construction market is segmented by end-use into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), energy, government, healthcare, manufacturing, IT and telecom, and others end-uses.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Data Center Construction Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the data center construction market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Data Center Construction Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global data center construction market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase the demand for digital infrastructure across industries, accelerate the expansion of cloud and hyperscale data center facilities, and support the growth of edge computing and connectivity requirements across distributed networks.

Rising Demand for Digital Infrastructure - The rising demand for digital infrastructure is expected to become a key growth driver for the data center construction market by 2030. The rapid growth of digital services such as cloud computing, big data, and IoT is increasing the need for data storage and processing facilities. Enterprises are generating vast volumes of data, requiring reliable and scalable infrastructure. This drives the construction of new data centers and expansion of existing ones. Governments and private organizations are also investing heavily in digital transformation initiatives. The demand for low-latency and high-performance systems further supports infrastructure development. As businesses increasingly rely on digital ecosystems, the need for advanced data center facilities continues to rise. This trend significantly accelerates the growth of the data center construction market. As a result, the rising demand for digital infrastructure is anticipated to contribute to 2.4% annual growth in the market.

Expansion of Cloud and Hyperscale Facilities - The expansion of cloud and hyperscale facilities is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the data center construction market by 2030. The widespread adoption of cloud computing services is driving demand for hyperscale data centers. Large cloud providers require extensive infrastructure with high computing capacity and efficient power systems. This has resulted in continuous investments in building and upgrading facilities globally. Companies are expanding their geographic presence to improve service delivery and meet regulatory requirements. The need for scalability and redundancy further fuels large-scale construction projects. Advanced technologies like AI and machine learning also require more sophisticated data infrastructure. As cloud adoption increases, it directly boosts data center construction activities. Consequently, the expansion of cloud and hyperscale facilities is projected to contribute to around 2.2% annual growth in the market.

Growth in Edge Computing and Connectivity Needs - The growth in edge computing and connectivity needs is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the data center construction market by 2030. The rise of edge computing is increasing the demand for localized data processing facilities. With the expansion of 5G networks and connected devices, data needs to be processed closer to the source to reduce latency. This leads to the construction of smaller, distributed data centers. Industries such as telecom, healthcare, and autonomous systems are investing heavily in such infrastructure. Real-time data processing requirements are further accelerating this trend. The need for improved connectivity and faster response times supports decentralized computing models. As a result, edge computing significantly drives new construction activities in the market. Therefore, the growth in edge computing and connectivity needs is projected to contribute to approximately 1.9% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Data Center Construction Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the small-scale data centers market, the medium-scale data centers market, and the large-scale data centers market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $105 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for cloud computing and hyperscale infrastructure, rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and big data workloads, growing adoption of edge computing and hybrid IT architectures, rising enterprise digital transformation initiatives across industries, and strong investments in energy-efficient and scalable data center technologies. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on high-performance computing, low-latency connectivity, and sustainable infrastructure development, fuelling transformative growth within the broader construction industry.

The small-scale data centers market is projected to grow by $36 billion, the medium-scale data centers market by $47 billion, and the large-scale data centers market by $21 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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