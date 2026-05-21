Emily Seagren Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emily Seagren, network marketing leader and women’s empowerment advocate, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience, reinvention, and purpose-driven leadership shape sustainable success.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Seagren explores how rebuilding identity after setbacks can unlock clarity, confidence, and renewed direction, and breaks down how resilience, mentorship, and mental health awareness can support long-term personal and professional growth.Emily’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/emily-seagren

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