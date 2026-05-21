Coffee Grounds Market Hits US$1.2 Bn in 2026 Driven by Sustainable Reuse Demand

Global coffee grounds market to grow from US$1.2 Bn in 2026 to US$2.3 Bn by 2033, expanding at 9.7% CAGR during 2026 to 2033 forecast period

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global coffee grounds market is witnessing steady expansion, driven by the rising emphasis on sustainable waste utilization, circular economy practices, and the growing demand for eco-friendly industrial raw materials. The market size is likely to be valued at US$ 1.2 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$ 2.3 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. This growth reflects the increasing commercialization of spent coffee grounds across multiple industries, including agriculture, cosmetics, biofuels, food additives, and personal care products.

The market is primarily benefiting from the rapid expansion of coffee consumption globally, which has led to a significant increase in coffee waste generation. As environmental regulations tighten and sustainability targets become more stringent, industries are actively seeking innovative ways to repurpose coffee grounds into value-added products. Coffee grounds are increasingly being utilized as organic fertilizers, soil conditioners, natural exfoliants in skincare formulations, and biomass energy sources. Additionally, advancements in bio-refining technologies and material recovery processes are enabling more efficient extraction of oils, antioxidants, and bioactive compounds from spent coffee grounds, further enhancing their commercial viability.

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Segmentation Analysis

By Application

• Agriculture & Horticulture

• Food & Beverage

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Bioenergy & Biofuels

• Materials & Industrial Products

• Construction Materials

• Others

By Product Type

• Fresh

• Spent

• Processed/Upcycled

By Source

• Households

• Commercial Foodservice

• Industrial Processing Facilities

• Agricultural Processing Residues

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Regional Insights

Europe currently leads the global coffee grounds market due to strong environmental regulations, high coffee consumption rates, and advanced waste management infrastructure. Countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy are actively promoting circular economy initiatives that encourage the reuse and recycling of organic waste materials. The region’s strong cosmetics industry is also driving demand for coffee grounds in skincare and personal care formulations.

North America holds a significant market share, supported by rising consumer awareness regarding sustainability and increasing adoption of eco-friendly products. The United States plays a key role in the region, with growing investments in bioenergy projects and sustainable agriculture practices. The presence of innovative startups focused on upcycling coffee waste into commercial products is further strengthening market growth.

Unique Features and Innovations in the Market

The coffee grounds market is being reshaped by technological advancements and sustainability-driven innovation. Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used to optimize waste collection, processing, and conversion pathways, enabling more efficient utilization of coffee grounds across industries. AI-driven analytics are also helping companies identify high-value applications and optimize supply chain logistics for upcycled materials.

Market Highlights

The increasing emphasis on sustainability and circular economy practices is one of the key drivers of the coffee grounds market. Governments and regulatory bodies are encouraging industries to reduce organic waste and adopt environmentally friendly disposal and recycling methods. This regulatory push is significantly boosting investment in waste valorization technologies.

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Key Players and Competitive Landscape

• Nestlé S.A.

• Veolia Environnement S.A.

• SUEZ S.A.

• Bio-bean Limited

• Starbucks Corporation

• Reground Pty Ltd

• Coffee Recycling Company Limited

• Ground Control Limited

• Caribou Coffee Company, Inc.

• Farmer Brothers Company

• Lavazza Group (Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.)

• UCC Holdings Co., Ltd.

• Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters Private Limited

• Kaffa Roastery Ltd.

• Wake The Tree Pty Ltd

Future opportunities and growth prospects

The future of the global coffee grounds market is highly promising, driven by the accelerating adoption of circular economy models and increasing innovation in waste valorization technologies. Emerging applications in bioplastics, sustainable packaging, renewable energy, and advanced agricultural inputs are expected to unlock significant growth opportunities over the forecast period.

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