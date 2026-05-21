Exta Tweneboa to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exta Tweneboa, behavioral and mental health specialist and founder of Kobbex Behavioral Services, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how compassionate, evidence-based care and culturally aware approaches can strengthen emotional wellbeing and long-term resilience.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Tweneboa explores the importance of early intervention in mental health, reducing stigma around behavioral care, and strengthening access to supportive services. She also highlights how integrating family systems and sustainable wellness strategies can drive meaningful, lasting change in communities.Exta’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/exta-tweneboa

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