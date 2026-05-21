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Alexandra Silansky to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexandra Silansky, founder of Equitecture, PLLC, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how design leadership, business strategy, and bold decision-making shape sustainable growth in architecture and built-environment firms.

Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website

In her episode, Silansky explores how architecture leaders can scale firms across commercial, food-service, and healthcare design, while maintaining creative integrity and operational efficiency. She breaks down how strategic pivots, cross-sector experience, and disciplined decision-making can support long-term business resilience and growth.

Alex’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/alex

Alexandra Silansky
Women In Power TV
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Alexandra Silansky to Appear on Women In Power TV

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