The First Ever Luxury Rehab in the Himalayas - Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness launches Veda Rehab in Sikkim

First Ever Rehab in the Himalayas by Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness 5 Star level Rooms at the luxury rehabilitation centre by Veda Infinity pool at the First Ever Luxury rehab in North East of India

Veda launches a private luxury rehab centre in Sikkim for addiction recovery, mental wellness and holistic Himalayan healing. First of its kind in the Himalayas

Healing is not only clinical. It is also deeply personal and shaped by the environment in which recovery begins.” — Manun Thakur, Founder and CEO

GANGTOK, INDIA, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness Launches Luxury Himalayan Rehab Centre in Sikkim.

Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness, a leading Indian provider of addiction treatment and mental health rehabilitation, has announced the launch of its new luxury rehabilitation and wellness centre in Sikkim.

Located in the Eastern Himalayas, the new centre has been designed for individuals and families seeking private, structured, and clinically supported care in a peaceful natural setting. The Sikkim facility expands Veda’s residential treatment offering and brings together evidence-based clinical care, holistic wellness practices, and the restorative environment of the Himalayas.

The centre will provide residential support for addiction recovery, alcohol and substance use concerns, co-occurring mental health conditions, emotional wellness, burnout, and trauma-related challenges. Treatment programmes are expected to include psychiatric consultations, psychological therapy, medically supervised detox support where appropriate, relapse prevention planning, family involvement, mindfulness practices, yoga, nutrition support, and personalised wellness routines.

“We believe healing is not only clinical, it is also deeply personal and environmental,” said Manun Thakur, Founder and Chief Executive of Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness. “Sikkim offers a rare combination of natural beauty, privacy, calm, and spiritual depth. Our goal is to create a place where individuals and families can access serious clinical care while also experiencing an environment that supports reflection, dignity, and long-term recovery.”

The new centre is positioned as a boutique residential facility with limited capacity, allowing the team to maintain a more personalised approach to care. The setting has been developed to offer privacy, comfort, and discretion for clients who may prefer a more confidential treatment experience away from the pressures of city life.

Veda’s Sikkim centre includes private accommodation, therapy spaces, wellness areas, nutritional meal planning, recreational facilities, and access to nature-based routines. The programme is designed to support both medical and psychological recovery while encouraging healthier daily habits, emotional regulation, and long-term relapse prevention.

Sikkim was selected as the location for the new centre because of its clean air, mountain environment, biodiversity, and cultural emphasis on peace and mindfulness. For many individuals entering recovery, a calm and structured environment can help reduce external triggers and create space for deeper therapeutic work.

The launch also reflects a wider shift in India’s mental health and rehabilitation landscape. Families are increasingly looking for treatment options that combine clinical expertise with privacy, comfort, holistic care, and personalised attention. Veda aims to meet this need by creating treatment spaces that are clinically responsible while also emotionally supportive and dignified.

The Sikkim centre will offer support for alcohol addiction, drug addiction, prescription medication dependence, dual diagnosis concerns, depression, anxiety, trauma, stress, burnout, and related mental health challenges. Each treatment plan will be developed after an initial clinical assessment and will be adapted to the client’s needs, health condition, family situation, and recovery goals.

Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness currently works with psychiatrists, psychologists, counsellors, physicians, and wellness professionals to deliver multidisciplinary care across its centres. The organisation places emphasis on evidence-based treatment, family support, privacy, and long-term recovery planning.

The Sikkim facility is now accepting enquiries for residential rehabilitation and wellness programmes. Due to the boutique nature of the centre, admissions will be limited to preserve the quality of care and privacy of each resident.

About Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness

Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness is an Indian mental health and rehabilitation provider offering residential and outpatient support for addiction recovery, emotional wellness, burnout, trauma, and co-occurring mental health concerns. With centres across India, Veda combines psychiatric care, psychological therapy, family support, holistic wellness, and personalised recovery planning in confidential and supportive environments.

Media Contact

Communications Office

Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness Private Limited

Email: contact@vedawellnessworld.com

Phone: +91-8151830000

Website: www.vedawellnessworld.com

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