222 tender proposals received for public tender of 7 stalls in Tamagnini Barbosa Market

MACAU, May 21 - The acceptance of tender proposals of the public tender of the 7 cooked food stalls in Tamagnini Barbosa Market ended on 15 May. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) received a total of 222 tender proposals. It will then carry out assessment of the tender participants based on assessment criteria such as the tender participants’ operation strategies, experiences and qualifications, and select suitable operators, so as to bring vitality to the sustainable development of markets.

A total of 7 cooked food stalls in Tamagnini Barbosa Market, which can be used for the sale of delicacies of different styles, vintage food items, etc., are available for public tender. The stall areas range from 11.4 square metres to 19.8 square metres. In accordance with the regulations in “Public Market Management Regime”, the stall tenants are selected by means of public tender. A total of 222 tender proposals were received in this public tender, and the assessment committee will assess the tender documents submitted by the tender participants one by one according to the five main assessment criteria, namely the tender participants’ operation strategies, experiences, diversity of product categories, daily operation hours of the stalls and convenience of payment tools. The ranking list will be announced after the assessment process is completed.

The revitalisation plan of Tamagnini Barbosa Market is proceeding in an orderly manner. The stalls selling fresh and live food and miscellaneous items will be retained on the ground floor of the market, and a food court with 16 stalls and about 150 seats will be established on the first floor. In addition to the 7 cooked food stalls up for public tender, the original cooked food stalls in the market will also be relocated to the food court. Nostalgic elements will be incorporated into the conceptual style of the interior design of Tamagnini Barbosa food court. It is planned that the footbridge connection point on the first floor will link to the car park of Edifício Toi Fai and the future public sports park. The construction works of Tamagnini Barbosa Market on the first floor are expected to commence in the third quarter this year, striving to be completed by the end of this year. The ground floor construction works are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2027 and strive to be completed in the second quarter of 2027.

IAM hopes that through the market revitalisation, a more vibrant and diverse venue in the community can be created with the attraction of more active business operators and a synergistic effect with the public sports park.