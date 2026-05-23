United City FC Women Announce Female Soccer Documentary Short-to-Series Project: Against the run of play

Lavinia Jones Wright (left), Marilyn Agrelo (centre), Laura Burhenn (right) along with United City FC Women players United City FC Women in possession at Championship Stadium (Irvine, CA). United City FC Women are undefeated 2025 Champions.

Emmy Award-winning director Marilyn Agrelo points the camera at female soccer players as they pursue their dreams on the field and navigate life off it.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- I Play Different Productions is proud to announce United City FC Women : “Against the run of play”, a powerful new sports documentary short-to-series film project spotlighting the female players at the United City FC Women soccer team.'Against the run of play' is directed by Emmy Award-winner Marilyn Agrelo (Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, Mad Hot Ballroom) and produced by I Play Different Productions (Lovers). The documentary focuses on a team outside of the professional ranks and will offer an intimate and cinematic journey into the real lives of extraordinary women athletes as they pursue dreams on the field and navigate life off it.Founded in 2020 in Los Angeles, United City FC Women is a small, multi-Championship winning, independent female soccer team created not only out of necessity for the game, but with pure passion for soccer itself. UCFCWomen is focused on helping female players who fell through the cracks, mothers wanting to return to the game, players overlooked by the college system, players who can't afford extortionate club fees, players needing a second chance, players told they were too old to compete, minority players from varied backgrounds and other female players who simply never got their opportunities to be seen.In American sports where money comes first and politics second, UCFCWomen has abandoned the traditional play-to-play model, and simply focused on talent. The club's mission is to identify, develop, and launch the names of future female soccer stars. Over the past 6 years UCFCWomen has proven itself on the field and helped many players on their journey to sign professional contracts and represent their national teams at international tournaments including CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup, The Centroamericanos Games and FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifiers. United City FC Women is going “against the run of play” and winning.UCFCWomen owner, Steven Hawthorne adds: "When you're outside the professional ranks it's not easy to keep a club going. This project promises to be an inspiring testament to the power of women in sport, resilience, the absolute necessity to fight against the odds in the pursuit of dreams far beyond the boundaries faced by players and clubs in America. Unlike many documentaries on mainstream platforms which focus on professional teams backed by huge money and with all the resources imaginable, this is the real, gritty journey faced by female players who haven't yet made it and how even a small club like us, with little money, can move the needle for women in sport."'Against the run of play’ is the true story of players outside the system. Unprotected, overlooked, undervalued, discarded by the college system, fighting to stay afloat, trying to raise a family, keep a job and earn a living. Sexism, exclusion, gender bias and the fight for equality are just some of the challenges faced by women before the game even starts. This is the real story of what it takes to make it, and the team that's trying to help them.Director Marilyn Agrelo shares: "I'm excited to create a personal portrait of United City FC Women, capturing not only the thrill of the game but also the complex lives of women reaching for the stars. This film explores the tension between the joy of the sport and the costs it demands, highlighting stories of resilience, motherhood, identity, and survival. These players are passionate athletes going all in, inspiring a growing legion of fans who see themselves in their fight and joy."This project aims to transcend soccer and examine themes of womanhood, sisterhood, healing, and commitment through the diverse experiences of the players: immigrant daughters, mothers balancing family and sport, LGBTQ+ athletes, women overcoming trauma, and women who feel they are not seen. Together they reveal a compelling narrative of pursuing dreams against the odds.“I Play Different Productions is thrilled to be a part of bringing this exciting project to life. The story and mission of this team and of the lives of the women on it are inspiring, and the themes resonate deeply with the mission of our company to make heart-centered films centering diverse female voices. As big fans of Marilyn Agrelo’s beautiful storytelling, we are honored to have her at the helm.” - Lavinia Jones Wright (co-founder, I Play Different Productions).'Against the run of play' breaks the mold and goes beyond the sidelines with these fearless female athletes chasing their sporting dreams in unprecedented times.The initial project will start filming this summer 2026 with festival screenings planned early 2027.========About Marilyn Agrelo:Marilyn Agrelo is an Emmy Award-winning director and producer, recognized for works like 'Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street' and 'Mad Hot Ballroom'. With a rich history of directing acclaimed documentaries, commercials, and narrative films, Agrelo brings a deeply personal and socially engaged perspective to this new project.About I Play Different Productions:Dedicated to powerful female-driven storytelling, I Play Different Productions centers on marginalized voices and heart-centered stories. The company's mission is to break down the limiting concepts that exist within the industry and to offer vibrant works of art that inspire and effect change. Co-founder Lavinia Jones Wright brings her extensive background in film, music, and live event production and focus on unique storytelling in both documentary and narrative spaces. Laura Burhenn, musician and producer behind Our Secret Handshake, adds a strong commitment to art intersecting with activism and storytelling that resonates deeply with human experience.========

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.