FRAGMENTS OF BEING Premieres at Cannes Marché du Film: Exploring Being Through Fragmented Consciousness

Fragment of Being at Cannes 2026 Palais F - Screening of Fragment of Being at Cannes 2026

FRAGMENTS OF BEING, presented by MIMAOKU & WeShort, debuted at Cannes, exploring fragmented consciousness and existential themes via five experimental shorts.

CANNES, CANNES, FRANCE, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, May 20, 18:00–19:50, the short film compilation FRAGMENTS OF BEING made its international debut at Palais F, Marché du Film, Festival de Cannes. Curated around the philosophy that consciousness is inherently fragmented yet “Being” embodies the core of cognition, faith, and life itself, the program brings together five distinctive works examining identity, memory, cultural roots, existential truth, and performing arts heritage through poetic, experimental visuals.Leading the cultural highlight is Modern Libretto, presenting two standout works redefining Chinese narrative aesthetics. Mirage Death Crossing combines traditional Chinese magic and Western illusion in 1910s suspense, exploring cultural heritage and human choice. White Cat Legend (MT LIVE) adapts a blockbuster Chinese animation IP, integrating intangible cultural heritage puppet arts and modern stage effects into a global musical language. With Broadway‑level production and local creativity, Modern Libretto bridges Eastern stories and international audiences.Frequency, directed by Maggie Qin and Uriah Jiang, uses “sonic autopsy” as its core concept. Drawing from real personal memories, the film frames external pressures—expectations, judgments, standards—as “sound specimens,” portraying a young woman’s journey from being defined by others to filtering, accepting, and owning her unique frequency. Its minimalist, stylized audiovisual design turns inner growth into a visceral, relatable experience.Doll, directed by Xuaner Zhang and Uriah Jiang, adopts a suspenseful tone to explore reality and delusion. Trapped in a “doll delirium,” the protagonist struggles between fleeting clarity and psychological collapse, raising timeless questions: What is real? Can we trust our own perception? The film delivers quiet philosophical power, inviting reflection on existence and the blurred line between self and illusion.The compilation also features a landmark documentary: The Art of Acting, directed by Sonal Shah. A tribute to legendary acting coach Stella Adler, it showcases rare classroom footage and student performances, highlighting her belief that acting is driven by imagination. It traces her evolution of Stanislavski’s system and her enduring influence on Hollywood icons including Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro, offering precious historical and educational value for performers worldwide.FRAGMENTS OF BEING stands out at Cannes as a deeply personal yet universally resonant program. Weaving artistic heritage, youth expression, and existential inquiry into cohesive visual poetry, it showcases the sensitivity, creativity, and intellectual courage of a new generation of filmmakers. In fragmented images and sounds, it locates the wholeness of being.

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