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Playtiles Stick-On Gaming Handheld Expands Globally with Season 2

Someone playing games on their phone with a Playtiles controller stick on the screen.

Attach Playtiles to your phone screen and instantly play curated indie games with tactile, mechanical buttons.

Playtiles controllers placed on an outdoor bench, with one of them resting on a phone that has the PlaytilesOS app open, displaying the library of available games.

Multiple Playtiles, multiple styles, a colorful ecosystem of physical controls for your smartphone.

A Playtiles controller stick on a phone screen, inside a tote-bag.

Compact and lightweight, Playtiles are easy to take with you everywhere.

With Season 2 shipping worldwide, Playtiles offers a complete ecosystem - physical controls, app and indie games - turning any phone into a handheld console.

Our mission is to put homebrew games into every pocket & build an affordable ecosystem that moves away from the noise of AAA gaming. Refocusing on what matters: creativity, simplicity, meaningful play”
— David & Wesley
FRANCE, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Are Playtiles?

Playtiles (https://get.playtil.es/) are pocket-sized, fully mechanical controllers that attach directly to a smartphone screen (iOS & Android) using a gecko-inspired adhesion system. They require no adhesive, leave no residue, and are reusable. Input is transmitted mechanically, delivering a responsive, console-like experience.

Paired with the PlaytilesOS app, Playtiles unlock a curated ecosystem of officially licensed indie games, including modern Game Boy / Game Boy Color–inspired titles.

Key Features
- No batteries, cables, or electronic components (minimal e-waste)
- Gecko-inspired reusable adhesion system. No glue, no residue
- Tactile, clicky conductive buttons for authentic gameplay feedback
- Compact and ergonomic, fits in a pocket or wallet
- Game collection delivered weekly, including exclusives and multiple genres
- Privacy-focused, no personal data collection
- No ads or microtransactions

New Season 2 Bundle

The newly introduced Season 2 Bundle (€35) includes an upgraded controller and an expanded game collection.
Available now, shipping worldwide: https://get.playtil.es/.

Package Includes:
- Playtiles Physical Controller (for iOS & Android): Redesigned D-pad, refined mechanical layout, updated visual identity.
- PlaytilesOS Mobile App: game library, achievements, manuals, TV casting, multiplayer, import/export tools and more
- Season 2 Game Bundle (24 Titles): Officially licensed indie games (modern GB/GBC games), including 7 exclusive games, Multiple genres (action, adventure, horror, platformer, puzzle & more). Total content value exceeding €60

Fair & Sustainable Ecosystem

Playtiles introduces a new approach to indie game distribution:
- Eco-friendly by design: no batteries, no electronics, reduced e-waste
- Fair compensation model: 60% of Season revenue split among all games, and 40% distributed via player votes (“vote with your wallet”).

“Players support the games they love, and developers get paid fairly without exploitative contracts.”

Limited editions

Playtiles also offers small-batch collector editions combining physical controllers and digital games. Some releases are limited to as few as 100 units per title, including special editions such as Tattoo Dungeon: https://limited.playtil.es/

Track record

- 1,500+ units sold in 40+ countries
- 50+ licensed games
- 40+ indie developers and studios
- Retail presence in Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, France, and expanding
- Made in EU, patent‑pending, registered industrial designs & trademarks
- Protected by international design and trademark registrations

David Pinneau
INNO Studio S.A.S.
inno.studio.fr@gmail.com
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Playtiles Season 2: Weeks 1 to 3 Games

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Playtiles Stick-On Gaming Handheld Expands Globally with Season 2

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