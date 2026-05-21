Energy And Utilities Construction Market Report 2026| Business Growth Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2030

Energy And Utilities Construction Market Report 2026_Segments Energy And Utilities Construction Market Regional Share 2026_Region Energy And Utilities Construction Drivers & Restraints 2026

The Business Research Company's Energy And Utilities Construction Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Energy And Utilities Construction market to surpass $207 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $2,618 billion by 2030, with Energy And Utilities Construction to represent around 8% of the parent market. Within the broader Construction industry, which is expected to be $21,691 billion by 2030, the Energy And Utilities Construction market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Energy And Utilities Construction Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the energy and utilities construction market in 2030, valued at $77 billion. The market is expected to grow from $53 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising investments in power generation and transmission infrastructure, rapid expansion of renewable energy projects including wind and solar installations, strong government funding and policy support for energy transition initiatives, and increasing deployment of smart grid technologies and digital monitoring systems across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Energy And Utilities Construction Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the energy and utilities construction market in 2030, valued at $66 billion. The market is expected to grow from $45 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing modernization and upgrade of aging utility networks, growing investments in grid-scale energy storage and electrification infrastructure, rising focus on strengthening grid resilience against climate-related disruptions, expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and continuous advancements in construction technologies to enhance project efficiency and scalability.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Energy And Utilities Construction Market In 2030?

The energy and utilities construction market is segmented by type into energy construction, and utilities infrastructure construction. The energy construction market will be the largest segment of the energy and utilities construction market segmented by type, accounting for 57% or $118 billion of the total in 2030. The energy construction market will be supported by the rising investments in power generation capacity expansion, rapid growth in renewable energy installations including solar and wind projects, increasing development of large-scale energy storage systems, ongoing modernization of aging power plants and transmission infrastructure, and strong government initiatives promoting energy security and low-carbon.

The energy and utilities construction market is segmented by technology into conventional technologies, and renewable energy technologies.

The energy and utilities construction market is segmented by scale of project into small-scale projects, medium-scale projects, and large-scale projects.

The energy and utilities construction market is segmented by application into civil use, and military use.

The energy and utilities construction market is segmented by end-users into residential, commercial and industrial, and public sector and infrastructure.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Energy And Utilities Construction Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the energy and utilities construction market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Energy And Utilities Construction Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global energy and utilities construction market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase the demand for reliable energy and utility infrastructure across regions, accelerate the transition toward renewable energy integration in construction projects, and support the modernization of aging utility infrastructure to enhance efficiency and resilience.

Rising Demand For Reliable Energy And Utility Infrastructure - The rising demand for reliable energy and utility infrastructure is expected to become a key growth driver for the energy and utilities construction market by 2030. The increasing demand for uninterrupted electricity, water supply, and waste management services is accelerating infrastructure development. Rapid urbanization and industrialization are placing pressure on existing systems, requiring expansion and new construction projects. Governments are investing in strengthening grids and utility networks to ensure service reliability. Electrification trends across transport and industry are further boosting infrastructure needs. Developing regions are also focusing on building foundational systems to support economic growth. This growing demand directly contributes to higher construction activity and revenue generation. As a result, the rising demand for reliable energy and utility infrastructure is anticipated to contribute to 2.3% annual growth in the market.

Transition Toward Renewable Energy Integration - The transition toward renewable energy integration is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the energy and utilities construction market by 2030. The global transition toward renewable energy sources such as solar and wind is increasing the need for new infrastructure. This includes the construction of renewable energy plants and upgrading transmission networks to handle variable energy inputs. Governments are promoting clean energy through incentives and policies, encouraging large-scale investments. Integration of renewables also requires energy storage systems and smart grid technologies. These developments significantly expand construction requirements. The push for sustainability continues to drive infrastructure expansion in this sector. Consequently, the transition toward renewable energy integration is projected to contribute to around 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Modernization Of Aging Utility Infrastructure - The modernization of aging utility infrastructure is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the energy and utilities construction market by 2030. Aging infrastructure in many regions is inefficient and prone to failures, creating a strong need for upgrades. Old grids, pipelines, and water systems require replacement to improve efficiency and reduce operational risks. Governments and utility providers are investing in modernization projects to enhance reliability and safety. Advanced technologies such as smart meters and automated systems are being implemented. These upgrades also help reduce energy losses and maintenance costs. Continuous refurbishment activities are driving sustained demand for construction services. Therefore, the modernization of aging utility infrastructure is projected to contribute to approximately 1.8% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Energy And Utilities Construction Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the energy construction market, and the utilities infrastructure construction market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $67 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing investments in renewable energy projects such as solar, wind, and hydro power, rising demand for modernization of aging power generation and transmission infrastructure, expansion of large-scale energy storage and smart grid systems, growing focus on grid reliability and energy security, and strong government policies supporting clean energy transition and infrastructure development. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on enhancing energy efficiency, strengthening utility resilience, and enabling sustainable infrastructure development, fuelling transformative growth within the broader energy and utilities construction industry.

The energy construction market is projected to grow by $38 billion, and the utilities infrastructure construction market by $29 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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