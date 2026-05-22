INKBIRD Lowers Prices on Grilling and Smart Home Devices for Father’s Day

INKBIRD Father's Day Sale 2026

Wireless thermometers, sous vide cookers, and air quality monitors see reductions ranging from 13 percent to 50 percent. Free shipping and 30-day return policy.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INKBIRD has launched a Father’s Day discount event running for a limited period. Price reductions across three product lines reach up to 50 percent.The sale covers wireless grilling thermometers sous vide cookers , and smart home environment devices. Below are the current prices.Grilling and smoking devices Four-probe wireless thermometer INT-14-BW : $100 off, now $99.00- Multi-sensor meat thermometer INT-12E-BW: $80 off, now $79.99- Dual-probe wireless thermometer INT-12-BW: $60 off, now $89.99- Bluetooth meat thermometer INT-11P-B: 20% off, now $47.99- BBQ smoker temperature controller ISC-027BW: $60 off, now $139.99- Wireless meat thermometer Pro INT-14S-BW: $80 off, now $149.99- WiFi & Bluetooth smoker controller ISC-028-BW: $199.99, a 13% saving- Multi-sensor meat thermometer INT-33-BW: $119.99, a 40% savingPrecision cooking essentials- WiFi sous vide cooker ISV-300W: $50 off, now $119.99- WiFi sous vide cooker ISV-200W: $50 off, now $95.99- Instant-read meat thermometer IHT-1P: $23.99, a 20% saving- Instant-read meat thermometer IHT-21K: $29.99Smart living essentials- Wireless pool thermometer set IBS-P02R with WiFi gateway IBS-M2: $55.99, a 42% saving- Wireless 10-in-1 air quality monitor IAQM-129-W: $139.99, a 13% saving- WiFi hygrometer thermometer IBS-TH3 WIFI PLUS: $29.99, a 25% saving- Temperature controller ITC-308: $35.99Carlos Mendez, INKBIRD’s senior product marketing lead, said the timing of the sale is meant to offer practical tools for home cooks and outdoor grillers before Father’s Day. “We see consistent demand for temperature accuracy across different cooking methods,” Mendez noted. “The discounts this year include several wireless models that remove guesswork from grilling and smoking.”He added that the inclusion of sous vide devices and air quality monitors broadens the event beyond barbecue-specific items.INKBIRD provides free standard shipping. Delivery normally takes one to three business days. A 30-day money-back guarantee applies to all purchases. Each product is backed by a one-year warranty.About INKBIRDINKBIRD designs and sells temperature control and monitoring equipment for cooking, home brewing, and indoor environment management. The company’s product line includes wireless meat thermometers, sous vide cookers, smoker controllers, pool thermometers, and air quality monitors. INKBIRD distributes directly to consumers through its official website and major online marketplaces. The brand focuses on accuracy, connectivity, and ease of use across both kitchen and home maintenance applications.

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