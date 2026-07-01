The Smart Shutter Company™ Launches Affordable Autonomous Powered Interior Shutters with Concealed Smart Technology for Autumn 2026 Launch

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- British Innovation Meets Smart Living: The Smart Shutter Company Launches Affordable Powered Interior Window Shutters for Consumers in Autumn 2026“View the World the Smart Way”The Smart Shutter Company today announced the upcoming launch of its new generation of affordable powered interior window shutters, bringing premium smart-home functionality and superior light reduction technology directly to consumers across the UK and beyond from Autumn 2026.Designed and developed in Britain, the new powered shutter system combines elegant interior styling with advanced automation, offering homeowners a smarter, quieter, and more energy-efficient way to control natural light and privacy.Unlike traditional manual shutters, The Smart Shutter Company’s innovative solution features high-torque motor technology and fully autonomous operation, enabling seamless control via smartphone. The system is engineered to deliver exceptional reliability, smooth movement, and enhanced blackout performance while maintaining a refined interior aesthetic.Powered by an integrated 20,000mAh rechargeable battery system, the shutters are designed for long-lasting cordless performance, reducing the need for frequent charging while enabling clean, wire-free installation throughout the home.The proprietary design fully conceals the motor, battery, and control board entirely within the shutter itself, preserving the clean lines and premium appearance of traditional interior shutters while integrating advanced smart-home technology invisibly into the product.Launching with a direct-to-consumer pricing model, The Smart Shutter Company aims to make advanced smart shutter technology more accessible and affordable for modern homeowners without compromising on quality, performance, or design.Key Features Include:Smartphone-Controlled Operation – Open, close, and schedule shutters remotely using intuitive mobile controls.Fully Autonomous Functionality – Automated operation based on time, routines, or environmental conditions.20,000mAh Battery Powered System – Long-life rechargeable battery for clean, cordless installation and extended operation.Fully Concealed Smart Technology – Motor, battery, and control board hidden entirely within the shutter design.Superior Light Reduction – Engineered for enhanced room darkening and privacy performance.High-Torque Motor System – Powerful yet quiet operation designed for long-term reliability.British Design & Development – Conceived, engineered, and developed in the United Kingdom.Direct-to-Consumer Pricing – Premium smart shutter technology at an accessible price point.The launch marks the company’s expansion into the consumer smart-home market, positioning The Smart Shutter Company at the forefront of intelligent interior shading innovation.The powered shutter range is expected to become available from Autumn 2026, with additional product details, specifications, and pre-order information to be announced later this year.For media enquiries, or early access information, please contact:The Smart Shutter Company LtdEmail: info@thesmartshuttercompany.comWebsite: www.thesmartshuttercompany.com

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