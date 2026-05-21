‘The threat of future pandemics remains very real’: RCP responds to new infection specialist workforce report

Professor Mumtaz Patel, RCP president, said:

‘This important new report reflects the growing reality facing the NHS – infections are becoming more complex, antimicrobial resistance is rising, and the threat of future pandemics remains very real. A strong, sustainable infection-specialist workforce is essential to protect patients and safeguard the UK’s health security.

‘At the RCP, we see first hand the pressures on our medical workforce. Gaps already exist across infection specialties, and without decisive action we risk falling behind in our ability to prevent, diagnose and treat infections effectively.

‘Infection specialists play a vital role not just in hospitals, but across community services, public health and system leadership, which is why we support investment in workforce, education and training, and new models of care.

‘Through our next generation campaign, our resident doctors are telling us about the need for better training pathways and more flexible careers that allow them to work across traditional boundaries. We must now act to grow and support the next generation of physicians who will lead the way on infectious diseases. That means expanding training capacity, improving NHS retention and ensuring specialist doctors can deliver care closer to home, with a stronger focus on prevention of ill health and the use of digital tools.

‘The NHS 10 Year Health Plan for England sets out an ambitious direction – moving care into the community, prioritising prevention, and embracing digital transformation. Delivering that vision will depend on investing in our workforce now. If we get this right, we can improve patient outcomes, strengthen resilience and build a health system that is fit for the future.’