Cashmere and Charlesworth Group Announce Partnership to Bring Publishers’ Premium Content to China’s AI Market

Charlesworth is named as Authorized China Development Partner for Cashmere - enabling secure, controlled licensing of publishers’ content for RAG use cases.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cashmere , the content licensing infrastructure platform for publishers in the AI era, and Charlesworth Group , the leading APAC digital partner with more than 25 years of experience serving global publishers in China, today announced a partnership focused on AI licensing of publishers’ premium content in the Chinese market for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and inference use cases.Under the agreement, Charlesworth will act as an authorized China development partner for Cashmere, creating a managed pathway for international publishers to commercialize their content with AI systems operating in China, with full control, security and an explicit prohibition on the use of their content for LLM training.The partnership pairs Cashmere’s licensing infrastructure - which allows publishers to seamlessly manage, commercialize, track, and implement their content within AI systems - with Charlesworth’s on-the-ground market presence in China and long-standing publisher relationships. Together, the two companies will work directly with selected publishers to design and validate workflows that meet the unique technical, commercial, and regulatory requirements of the Chinese AI ecosystem.“For over 25 years, Charlesworth has helped global publishers navigate the complexities of the Chinese market, and the rise of generative AI represents the most significant shift our industry has faced in a generation,” said Michael Evans, CEO of Charlesworth Group. “Partnering with Cashmere allows us to extend the value we deliver to publishers - giving them a trusted, secure way to participate in China’s AI economy on terms they define. We’re proud to serve as an authorized China development partner with Cashmere and look forward to demonstrating what’s possible during this partnership.”“Charlesworth’s deep relationships and operational expertise in China make them the ideal partner to bring Cashmere’s infrastructure to an important market,” said Jonathan Munk, CEO of Cashmere. “This partnership is about proving that publishers can engage with AI in China with full control and full visibility.”About CashmereCashmere is a data infrastructure platform that connects premium content publishers with AI companies. Built on its proprietary OmniPub infrastructure, Cashmere enables publishers to protect, license, and monitor their intellectual property while unlocking new revenue streams in the AI economy. Cashmere’s $5M seed round was led by Reach Capital, with participation from a group of strategic industry partners. For more information, visit www.cashmere.io About Charlesworth GroupCharlesworth Group has spent more than 25 years helping global publishers and brands succeed in China and across the APAC region. With teams based in the UK, China, Japan, South Korea, and India, Charlesworth combines deep local market knowledge with proprietary technology platforms to deliver localized strategies for leading academic, scientific, and trade publishers worldwide. Learn more at charlesworth-group.com.Media ContactsCashmere — media@cashmere.ioCharlesworth Group — sales@charlesworth-group.com

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