Sigma Capital launches healthcare AI investment platform backing surgical data and clinical infrastructure

Founded by healthcare technology entrepreneur Bjoern von SIemens, the platform invests across Europe, the United States, the Middle East and Asia

BERLIN, GERMANY, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sigma Capital, a healthcare technology investment platform founded by entrepreneur and investor Björn von Siemens, today announces its launch. Sigma Capital backs companies building the data, AI and clinical infrastructure behind modern healthcare, with an initial focus on surgical data, precision technology and AI applied to high-stakes areas of medicine.The platform operates across Germany, the United States, the Middle East and Asia, and invests alongside operators, clinicians and long-term industrial partners. Sigma Capital's thesis is that responsibly applied technology can expand access to timely, affordable care in complex and critical settings where cost, labour intensity and system inefficiency compound patient vulnerability.Sigma Capital's existing portfolio and partnerships include Caresyntax, a global surgical data and intelligence company whose platform is in use in more than 4,200 operating rooms worldwide; surgical.ai, focused on standardised computational infrastructure for surgical decision-making; and Lillian Care, alongside further holdings across healthcare AI and clinical technology.The platform invests with a long-term horizon and works closely with founders, hospital systems and medical technology partners. Its approach is shaped by long-term industrial thinking, with the aim of strengthening healthcare systems today while laying the groundwork for more sustainable, resilient delivery of care over time.Björn von Siemens, Founder of Sigma Capital, said:“Healthcare is under increasing strain in every market we operate in. Too many patients still lack access to timely, affordable care when it matters most, particularly in complex and critical settings. Sigma Capital exists to back the founders and operators building the data, AI and clinical infrastructure that can change that, not by replacing people but by scaling access, efficiency and quality. Improving human health and extending healthy lifespan is, for us, deeply personal.”About Sigma CapitalSigma Capital is a healthcare technology investment platform focused on AI, data infrastructure and clinical technology. The platform invests across Europe, the United States, the Middle East and Asia, partnering with entrepreneurs, clinicians and operators building infrastructure for safer, more accessible and more sustainable healthcare. More information: www.sigmacap.ai

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