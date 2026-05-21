InSphero Accelerates Global Growth and US Expansion with Acquisition of PhenoVista Biosciences

Strategic acquisition strengthens InSphero’s US presence and expands advanced imaging and phenotypic analysis capabilities for drug discovery and safety testing

This acquisition helps us better serve customers by combining cutting-edge biology with advanced imaging and phenotypic analysis through increasingly integrated, fast-turnaround workflows.” — Dr. Jan Lichtenberg, CEO and Co-founder, InSphero

SCHLIEREN, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InSphero , the global leader in advanced 3D in vitro models and services for drug safety and efficacy testing, today announced the acquisition of California-based PhenoVista Biosciences , Inc., a premier provider of high-content imaging and phenotypic assay technologies and services.The acquisition marks another major milestone in InSphero’s growth journey and reinforces the company’s position as a leading global platform for predictive biology, New Approach Methodologies (NAMs), and microphysiological systems (MPS). Building on the recent acquisition of DOPPL SA, the addition of PhenoVista broadens InSphero’s scientific capabilities and strengthens its operational presence in the United States, enabling more pharmaceutical and biotechnology scientists in this key market to access advanced, industry-ready in vitro technologies and services.Strategic acquisition strengthens InSphero’s presence in the United States and expands advanced imaging and phenotypic analysis capabilities for drug discovery and safety testing.The expansion of InSphero’s US footprint comes at a pivotal time, as the United States is emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets for NAMs, driven by strong policy support and investment initiatives from agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health aimed at accelerating the adoption of human-relevant testing technologies.“Over the past 17 years, InSphero has built a strong reputation for scientific excellence, operational robustness, and innovation in predictive in vitro biology. With PhenoVista joining InSphero, we are adding highly complementary expertise, an exceptional team, and a stronger operational presence in the US market. Most importantly, this acquisition allows us to serve our customers even better by combining cutting-edge biology with advanced imaging and phenotypic analysis in an increasingly integrated way with fast turn-around times.”Dr. Jan Lichtenberg, CEO and Co-founder, InSpheroThe acquisition further expands InSphero’s capabilities across key therapeutic and translational research areas, including oncology, neuroscience, fibrosis, and safety assessment. In particular, PhenoVista’s expertise in high-content imaging, cell painting, and functional cellular analysis will support the advancement of applications in neuroscience and neurotoxicity testing.“PhenoVista and InSphero share a common vision for the future of drug discovery. Both organizations believe that better human-relevant models, advanced analytics, and scientific collaboration are essential to improving the speed and quality of biomedical innovation. Together, we are exceptionally well-positioned to help customers address increasingly complex biological questions.”James G. Evans, CEO, PhenoVista BiosciencesWith legal representation provided by Wenger Vieli AG, Zurich, for InSphero and BHGR, San Diego, for PhenoVista Biosciences, the transaction reflects InSphero’s continued commitment to building a globally integrated organization capable of delivering best-in-class technologies, scientific services, and operational excellence to customers worldwide.

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