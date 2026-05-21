Marham & Route2Health Tackle Pakistan’s 84% Student Sleep Crisis

LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lahore, Pakistan, 21 May 2026, Marham, Pakistan’s leading digital healthcare platform, today launched a landmark sleep health activation at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), in partnership with wellness brand Route2Health and LUMS Emergency Medical Services (EMS). The initiative, titled #SleepMatters, marks Pakistan’s first-ever university sleep health experience — bringing free specialist consultations, interactive wellness activities, and a live expert talk directly onto one of the country’s leading university campuses.Open to all LUMS students at no cost, the activation runs on 21 May 2026 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Students Lounge, PDC 1st Floor, with a parallel live talk titled “How to Unlock Your Healing Sleep” scheduled from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Academic Block A9.Addressing a Hidden National Health CrisisRecent research indicates that 84% of university students in Pakistan suffer from poor sleep quality, a silent epidemic linked to academic underperformance, burnout, anxiety, depression, weakened immunity, and long-term cardiovascular risk. Despite the alarming scale of the problem, sleep health remains widely underdiagnosed and clinically underserved among Pakistan’s student population.The #SleepMatters activation has been designed to disrupt that pattern by meeting students exactly where they live, study, and unwind, making specialist care genuinely accessible to a generation that has long treated sleep deprivation as a badge of honor rather than a serious health concern.What Students Can Expect On CampusThe activation is built around an immersive, student-first experience that blends clinical expertise with engaging interactive elements:- Personalized, evidence-based sleep guidance tailored to individual lifestyles and stress patterns- Sleep personality profiling, where students discover whether they are a Lion, Bear, Wolf, or Dolphin chronotype- The Dream Board, a community wall inviting students to share their sleep stories- Complimentary Polaroid photo moments with friends- Curated giveaways and wellness merchandiseThe live talk, “How to Unlock Your Healing Sleep,” features leading sleep experts sharing practical, science-backed guidance students can apply immediately, from circadian rhythm optimization to managing screen exposure, caffeine intake, and pre-exam anxiety.A First for Pakistani Higher EducationNo brand has previously delivered a sleep health experience of this scale on a Pakistani university campus, making the LUMS activation a meaningful precedent for how preventive healthcare can be integrated into student life nationwide.“Sleep is one of the most overlooked drivers of student wellbeing in Pakistan. With #SleepMatters, we want to make it easy, and even exciting, for students to take their sleep seriously. LUMS is just the beginning.”— Asma Omer, Co-founder, Marham“At Route2Health, we believe wellness begins with the fundamentals. and there is nothing more foundational than sleep. Partnering with Marham allows us to take this message directly to Pakistan’s future leaders and equip them with the science, support, and specialist access they need to build healthier lives from the ground up.”— Team, Route2Health“As the student-led health body on campus, we see firsthand how sleep deprivation impacts academic performance, mental health, and even our emergency caseload. Bringing qualified specialists directly to LUMS through this partnership with Marham and Route2Health is exactly the kind of preventive intervention our students need, and a model we hope universities across Pakistan will adopt.”— Team, LUMS Emergency Medical ServicesThe partnership reflects a shared commitment between Marham, Route2Health, and LUMS EMS to expand the boundaries of preventive healthcare in Pakistan, shifting the national conversation from treating illness to actively protecting wellbeing.A Step Toward Mainstreaming Mental and Physical WellnessBy placing sleep specialists and psychologists in direct conversation with students, the activation also opens the door to broader mental health and lifestyle medicine awareness. Sleep disturbances are often early indicators of underlying anxiety, depression, hormonal imbalance, or chronic stress — conditions that require professional intervention rather than self-medication or social-media-driven advice.Marham’s platform makes the next step seamless. Students who want to continue care after the activation can instantly book online or in-person appointments with thousands of verified specialists across Pakistan, including the best psychologist islamabad for mental wellness support, sleep medicine experts, neurologists, and trusted women’s health doctors such as the best gynecologist lahore and leading dermatologists in Islamabad , all through a single, secure digital experience.About MarhamMarham is Pakistan’s leading digital healthcare platform, connecting over 1.3 million monthly patients with more than 12,000 verified doctors across every major specialty. From online video consultations to in-clinic bookings, lab tests, and medicine delivery, Marham is building Pakistan’s most trusted end-to-end healthcare ecosystem — making quality care affordable, accessible, and just a tap away.About Route2HealthRoute2Health is a wellness brand committed to natural, evidence-based health solutions for Pakistani consumers, with a growing portfolio of supplements and lifestyle products designed for modern health needs.About LUMS EMSLUMS Emergency Medical Services is the student-run emergency response and health advocacy body at the Lahore University of Management Sciences, dedicated to safeguarding student welfare and promoting a culture of preventive care on campus.Media ContactAsma Omer, Co-founder MarhamWebsite: https://www.marham.pk Email: asma@marham.pkMarketing ContactZaeem JavedWebsite: https://www.marham.pk Email: zaeem.javed@marham.pkMarketing ContactAhmad AliWebsite: https://www.marham.pk Email: ahmad.ali@marham.pk

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