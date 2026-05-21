South Korea’s SEMIPOWER Focuses on Next-Generation Wide Bandgap Power Module Technologies

SOUTH KOREA, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Korea-based semiconductor company SEMIPOWER is developing next-generation power semiconductor module solutions centered on wide bandgap (WBG) materials including silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN). The company focuses on power module design, thermal management, and customized packaging technologies for high-efficiency power conversion applications.The increasing adoption of electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, industrial automation, and high-efficiency power infrastructure has accelerated demand for advanced power semiconductor technologies. Compared with conventional silicon-based semiconductors, SiC and GaN devices are widely recognized for enabling higher switching frequencies, improved thermal performance, and lower energy loss in high-voltage and high-temperature environments.SEMIPOWER states that its development activities are concentrated on power module packaging and integration technologies designed to improve power density and heat dissipation performance. The company applies Ag sintering (silver sintering) die-attach processes intended to enhance thermal conductivity and operational reliability in demanding applications.According to the company, its engineering approach also includes low-inductance module structures and customized internal circuit configurations tailored to customer requirements. The company notes that its solutions can be adapted through changes in internal circuitry, current specifications, and package structures depending on application demands.SEMIPOWER additionally works on Ceramic in Board (CiB) technologies that combine characteristics of conventional FR4 boards and ceramic substrates to support high thermal conductivity and insulation performance in compact power electronics systems.Industry analysts expect demand for advanced power modules to continue growing as electrification and energy-efficiency regulations expand globally. Power semiconductor modules are increasingly used in EV powertrains, renewable energy inverters, industrial motor drives, energy storage systems, and high-efficiency power conversion equipment.SEMIPOWER is headquartered in Busan, South Korea, and operates research and development activities related to custom and standard power module solutions for industrial and energy applications.(46744) BIUCA #402, Mieumsandan 5-ro 41beon-gil 77, Gangseo-gu, Busan, Republic of KoreaPhone : +82 70 4010-2482

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