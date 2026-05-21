DWD2 Clean Air Gains Renewed Relevance as Demand Surges for Non-Toxic Air Quality Solutions

DWD2 Clean & Seal™ Kit includes one 8 oz. Clean Air Unscented Evaporator Cleaner and one 8 oz. Eva-Seal Evaporator Protection Coating, forming a two-step system designed to clean and protect at the source. Illustration of an automotive A/C system showing key components where DWD2 Clean Air solutions are applied to address contamination within the system. Foaming coil cleaner for HVAC systems, a self-rinsing formulation designed for residential and commercial applications. Ramiro Moreno, founder of DWD2 Clean Air, a pioneer in air quality solutions and non-invasive evaporator cleaning technology.

Pioneer in evaporator cleaning technology meets rising demand with full line of plant-based air quality solutions

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DWD2 Clean Air® , a company recognized for pioneering air quality solutions, is gaining renewed relevance as consumers and industries increasingly prioritize non-toxic, effective approaches to indoor air quality. Founded by Vietnam War veteran and entrepreneur Ramiro Moreno, the company introduced one of the first non-invasive evaporator cleaning systems in the United States, addressing a widespread issue that had never been effectively solved at its source.Originally developed to combat mold and odor buildup within automotive air conditioning systems, DWD2’s technology quickly gained national recognition for its effectiveness and practicality. The company was featured in leading publications including Motor Trend, Popular Mechanics, RoadKing, Truckin’, and VW Trends, as well as major broadcast outlets such as CBS2 News and UPN News 13.“From the beginning, the focus has been on solving the problem at the source, not covering it up,” Moreno said. “We all want to breathe clean, healthy air. We deserve it.”Over the past two decades, DWD2 Clean Air has expanded beyond automotive applications into a comprehensive ecosystem of air quality solutions designed for residential, commercial, and industrial environments. The company’s product line includes its flagship Clean Air Evaporator Cleaner, Protect Automotive Mold Treatment, and Protect Home and Commercial Mold Treatment, as well as Clean Air Green, plant-based solutions for both automotive and HVAC systems.Additional solutions include the Clean Air Home and Commercial Coil Cleaner and Fogger Odor Eliminator, each developed to address persistent odor and contamination issues within ventilation systems. Unlike traditional chemical cleaners, DWD2’s plant-based, enzyme-driven formulations are designed to penetrate deep within system components, break down organic buildup, and eliminate contaminants without introducing harmful residues.As awareness around air quality, environmental exposure, and non-toxic living continues to grow, DWD2’s solutions have become increasingly relevant across a range of industries. Automotive dealerships, HVAC professionals, property managers, restoration companies, and facility maintenance teams rely on the company’s products to address hidden contamination within air systems, where moisture and organic buildup can lead to persistent odors and reduced air quality.In addition to its product line, DWD2 offers professional A/C ventilation system cleaning services, including its Deep A/C Cleaning and Dual-Action Odor Removal service, currently available in Southern California. This service reflects the company’s continued commitment to providing practical, real-world solutions that extend beyond products and into hands-on application.As industries shift toward preventative maintenance and safer environmental standards, DWD2 Clean Air remains focused on delivering solutions that are both effective and aligned with evolving consumer expectations. What began as a solution to a single automotive issue has grown into a category-defining approach to air quality, reinforcing the importance of addressing contamination at the source.About DWD2 Clean AirDWD2 Clean Air is an air quality solutions company founded in 1997 by entrepreneur Ramiro Moreno. Recognized for pioneering non-invasive evaporator cleaning technology in the United States, the company develops plant-based, non-toxic, and biodegradable solutions designed to eliminate contamination at the source. Serving automotive, residential, and commercial markets, DWD2 offers a comprehensive line of products and services that address mold, odor, and air system contamination without reliance on harsh chemicals. With more than two decades of innovation and industry recognition, DWD2 Clean Air continues to provide practical, effective solutions for cleaner air in the environments people rely on every day.For more information, visit www.dwd2.com

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