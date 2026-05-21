Boca Raton Dry Cleaner Rebrands to Presstine Dry Cleaners, Operates PERC-Free Ahead of EPA Phaseout

Family-owned Palm Beach County business, established 1998, expands free pickup and delivery across Boca Raton and Delray Beach.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A family-owned Boca Raton dry cleaning business has completed a multi-year modernization that includes a rebrand from Addison Court Cleaners to Presstine Dry Cleaners , the rollout of a free pickup and delivery service across Boca Raton and Delray Beach, and confirmation that the facility operates entirely free of perchloroethylene. The transition aligns the 28-year-old business with a federal phaseout of the chemical solvent that has been the dry cleaning industry standard for decades.On Dec. 18, 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency finalized a rule under the Toxic Substances Control Act prohibiting the use of perchloroethylene, commonly known as PERC, in dry cleaning. The rule introduced a 10-year phaseout timeline for the chemical, which EPA has classified as a likely human carcinogen with links to kidney, liver, and immune system damage. The rule took effect on Jan. 17, 2025.The phaseout will require thousands of dry cleaners across the United States to replace their cleaning equipment and adopt alternative solvent systems. According to the New York State Small Business Environmental Support Office, any dry cleaning machine acquired after June 17, 2025 cannot use PERC, and existing PERC machines must be phased out over the next decade. IBISWorld estimated 27,649 dry cleaning businesses operating in the United States as of 2025, all of which fall within the scope of the EPA rule.Presstine Dry Cleaners, located at 17940 N Military Trail in Boca Raton, completed its transition to non-toxic, solvent-free cleaning systems prior to the EPA rule. The facility uses professional wet cleaning processes calibrated by fabric type, alongside controlled solvent-free systems for designer and couture garments. The Boca Raton location, operating at the corner of Clint Moore Road and Military Trail since 1998, also services Delray Beach and surrounding Palm Beach County communities."PERC was the industry default for decades because it cleaned well and turned around fast, but the trade-off was always chemical residue and air emissions that customers could smell on their clothes," said Steve Jennings, owner of Presstine Dry Cleaners. "Modern wet cleaning and solvent-free systems clean better for most fabric types, and they protect dyes and finishes on designer pieces in ways PERC never could."The rebrand from Addison Court Cleaners to Presstine Dry Cleaners follows the introduction of the company's eco-friendly cleaning program and a new pickup and delivery infrastructure built on the SMRT garment care platform. Customers schedule pickups through a mobile app or web portal and receive real-time status notifications. Pickup and delivery are provided at no charge throughout the Boca Raton and Delray Beach service areas.According to the EPA's December 2024 risk evaluation, professional wet cleaning, hydrocarbon solvents, and silicone-based solvents are the primary alternatives currently in use by dry cleaners that have moved away from PERC. The agency identified non-PERC processes as commercially viable across the categories of garments traditionally cleaned with the chemical, including wool, silk, and structured tailored pieces.The rebrand preserves the same ownership, facility, and staff that have served Palm Beach County under the Addison Court Cleaners name since 2001. The business also operates a covered drive-through for in-person drop-off and pickup.About Presstine Dry CleanersPresstine Dry Cleaners is a family-owned garment care business serving Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and surrounding Palm Beach County communities. Established in 1998 and operating under the Addison Court Cleaners name from 2001 to 2025, the business rebranded to Presstine Dry Cleaners in 2025 alongside an eco-friendly modernization. Presstine operates a fully PERC-free facility offering dry cleaning, professional wet cleaning, designer and couture garment care, wedding gown preservation, tailoring, alterations, and household textile cleaning. Free pickup and delivery is available across Boca Raton and Delray Beach. The facility is located at 17940 N Military Trail, Boca Raton, FL 33496. More information is available at https://presstinedrycleaners.com

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