Massive Bio & BeeKeeperAI Use Federated Confidential Computing to Expand Oncology Access in Atlanta's Underserved Areas

Massive Bio and BeeKeeperAI use federated confidential computing to expand oncology trial access across Atlanta's underserved communities.

AI-powered pre-screening infrastructure enables scalable, privacy-preserving clinical trial matching across underserved patient populations in Atlanta.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Massive Bio, a leader in AI-enabled patient recruitment and oncology solutions, today announced expanded access to oncology clinical trials through AI-powered patient pre-screening leveraging a privacy-preserving clinical data collaboration infrastructure.The initiative enables Massive Bio's artificial intelligence-driven clinical trial matching capabilities to operate securely on sensitive cancer data within BeeKeeperAI’s privacy enhancing platform, EscrowAI. The collaboration is designed to help identify potentially eligible cancer patients for internal and external clinical trials while maintaining strict patient privacy protections and ensuring that protected health information (PHI) and personally identifiable information (PII) remain within the healthcare provider's environment.The program initially focuses on supporting underserved communities across the Atlanta, Georgia region by helping to accelerate patient identification and improve access to precision oncology trials that may otherwise remain inaccessible to historically underrepresented patient populations.“Despite the rapid pace of scientific discovery driven in large part by technological innovation in the last decade, we have been far less effective in translating those advances into improved health outcomes for those who need it the most. Clinical trials are the critical first step in bringing new medicines and therapies to patients and too often they fail simply because they are unable to identify the patients whom they are meant to serve. Because safety and effectiveness may vary across populations, improving access to clinical trials stands to benefit all communities. What makes our approach especially exciting is that it demonstrates how AI can help without compromising privacy. Bringing AI to the data, rather than moving sensitive patient information outside the clinical environment, will be the standard for AI in clinical research,” said Muhammed Y. Idris, PhD, Co-Director, Center for Digital Health Innovation, Morehouse School of Medicine.Massive Bio deployed its AI-powered pre-screening capabilities through EscrowAI’s Trusted Execution Environment with confidential computing, within HIPAA compliant environment enabling the privately automated evaluation of oncology patient records against complex clinical trial eligibility criteria. The system generates pre-screening reports that enable providers to more quickly identify potential trial candidates.Unlike traditional data-sharing approaches that require healthcare organizations to transfer or expose sensitive patient data externally, the collaboration leverages EscrowAI, BeeKeeperAI's privacy enhancing platform with integrated confidential computing enabling the protection of algorithmic models as they travel to compute on patient data in its secure environment. The platform supports scalable clinical research operations while aligning with healthcare privacy, governance, and compliance requirements.“Clinical trials do not fail because of science alone. They fail in the last mile, in the gap between patients who qualify and systems that never find them. Underserved communities bear a disproportionate share of that burden, and that is not simply a data problem, it is an infrastructure problem. Federated confidential computing is the future of equitable clinical research because it allows patient finding AI to travel to the data, rather than forcing data to be sent to the model. By deploying our AI pre-screening models directly onto clinical data we operationalized AI where it matters most: inside the care delivery environment. This is how we scale trust, protect patients, preserve institutional data sovereignty, and bring more underrepresented communities into the clinical-trial ecosystem. This is the model for equitable, scalable, federated clinical research,” said Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla , MD, MSEd, FACP, Co-Founder and Chief Medical AI Officer at Massive Bio.“For organizations building differentiated AI models, the challenge is no longer whether their solutions can generate intelligence, it’s whether those models can be quickly deployed inside highly regulated healthcare environments without exposing proprietary algorithms or sensitive patient data. EscrowAI changes that equation. By leveraging confidential computing’s encrypted computing environment AI models remain fully protected within the healthcare provider’s environment, companies like Massive Bio can securely operationalize their oncology intelligence on protected clinical data while preserving model confidentiality, institutional data sovereignty, and patient privacy. This creates a new path for Massive Bio to protect the value of their intellectual property while accelerating equitable access to clinical trials,” said Mary Beth Chalk, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, BeeKeeperAI.As healthcare organizations continue to explore scalable approaches to AI adoption in oncology and clinical research, Massive Bio’s use of EscrowAI demonstrates the modern framework for secure, interoperable, and patient-centered innovation designed to improve clinical trial accessibility and operational efficiency.About Massive BioMassive Bio, co-founded by Selin Kurnaz , Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, and Çağatay Çulcuoğlu , transforms the pharmaceutical value chain with AI-driven solutions. As an AI-enabled real-world data company, Massive Bio streamlines patient journeys, improves access to cutting-edge treatments, and optimizes clinical trial operations across 17 countries. A recipient of the DiMe Seal, the Digital Medicine Society's independent quality certification covering clinical evidence, privacy, security, and usability, Massive Bio is listed in the CMS Medicare App Library, connecting its platform to more than 68 million Medicare beneficiaries. A founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participant in the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative, the company continues to lead the way in ethical AI and data-driven innovation.For more information, visit www.massivebio.com

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