Executive Announces Formal Career Pivot and Initiates Dispute Resolution Protocols Following Separation from DLL

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Braheem Passe , a veteran professional in the vendor finance sector, has officially announced a structural reorganization of his business ventures alongside the initiation of formal dispute resolution efforts regarding his prior tenure at DLL (De Lage Landen).The announcement follows an unresolved compensation and separation dispute originating at DLL. The disagreement began when management challenged Mr. Passe’s market-rate compensation package, with a manager explicitly stating that Mr. Passe "shouldn't make $20,000 more than someone else," despite the salary reflecting established merit, performance, and career mobility.Following Mr. Passe's departure from the firm, post-employment interference disrupted his ability to seamlessly transition within the specialized vendor finance market. This interference caused measurable financial headwinds and commercial damages to Mr. Passe’s subsequent corporate ventures and graduate studies, despite the structural integrity of those initiatives.Mr. Passe is utilizing this public corporate announcement to signal the intent to reach a private, amicable civil settlement to resolve the outstanding financial damages, career disruption, and stress caused by these past operational friction points."My focus is entirely on securing an equitable resolution for the quantifiable damages done to my career trajectory and business ventures," said Braheem Passe. "I am seeking a standard, private corporate settlement to close this chapter. This will allow all parties to protect their proprietary interests and move forward cleanly without the need for prolonged public or civil litigation."Having previously consulted with corporate law specialists regarding the complexities of post-employment restrictions and market interference, Mr. Passe is currently finalizing a formal pre-litigation demand framework. Corporate counsel or authorized representatives from DLL wishing to engage in confidential settlement discussions are invited to contact Mr. Passe’s administrative team directly.About Braheem Passe:Braheem Passe is an established vendor finance executive and graduate alumnus with a specialized track record in asset-backed finance, corporate structuring, and business development.

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