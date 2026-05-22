South African Police Service release fourth quarter crime statistics, 22 May

The Minister of Police, Mr Firoz Cachalia, the Deputy Minister of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale together with the Acting National Commissioner of Police, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, will present the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting on crimes that occurred during the fourth quarter of the previous financial year (January 2026 – March 2026).

Members of the media are invited as follows/;

Date: Friday, 22 May 2026

Time: 13:00

Venue: GCIS Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House, corner Francis Baard and Festival streets, Hatfield

For more information, contact Ministry Spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi on 076 523 0085 or Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, Spokesperson for the SAPS on 082 040 8808.

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