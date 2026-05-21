Vanity Roofing Earns 2026 ThreeBestRated Recognition for Delivering Reliable Roofing and Exterior Services Across Ottawa
We do both roofing, siding, gutters, and insulation. We do the majority of the work in-house. We do not subcontract; we have our in-house crews to take care of your property.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding a reliable roofing contractor can be frustrating. Often, homeowners struggle to find a company capable of delivering dependable service or end up trading with subcontractors with no accountability. Whether it is small roof repairs or a major renovation, the runaround can be real. It was this gap in the market that led to the founding of Vanity Roofing. Built on a commitment to quality workmanship, accountability, and customer-focused service, Vanity Roofing has steadily established themselves as a trusted name in Ottawa’s roofing industry.
— Tufon
In recognition of their continued dedication to excellence, Vanity Roofing has earned a place on the 2026 ThreeBestRated® list, ranking among the top three roofing contractors in Ottawa.
Building a Roofing Company Around Reliability
Vanity Roofing was founded by Tufon Chramin with a clear purpose: to provide dependable roofing and exterior services. The idea of establishing a roofing company was out of personal frustration that Tufon experienced while he searched for a reliable roofer around fifteen years ago. That frustration formed the foundation of Vanity Roofing.
The company was built as a full-service roofing company with a strong emphasis on maintaining skilled in-house crews and delivering reliable service throughout Ottawa. Since its establishment in 2015, the company has completed more than 18,000 roofing and exterior projects across Ottawa, serving both residential and commercial clients.
Tufon said, “We do both roofing, siding, gutters, and insulation. We do the majority of the work in-house. We do not subcontract; we have our in-house crews to take care of your property.”
What Differentiates Vanity Roofing Apart
Ottawa’s climate presents unique roofing challenges, including freeze-thaw cycles, ice damming, strong winds, and significant snow accumulation during winter months. Vanity Roofing has focused their services on helping homeowners manage these conditions through durable roofing systems, preventative maintenance, and year-round support. They also provide emergency roofing services designed to address urgent weather-related damage when needed.
Vanity Roofing’s approach to customer service extends beyond installation quality. They stress clear communication, clear job sites, and transparent project management throughout every project. Their team uses magnets to remove nails and debris from client properties every day in order to maintain safe and organized worksites.
What is more, their emphasis on certified workmanship and long-term roofing performance. Vanity Roofing is among the top 1% of contractors nationwide certified as CertainTeed Select ShingleMasters™. This enables them to offer CertainTeed’s 5-Star Warranty coverage on qualifying roofing systems. These warranties can include up to 50 years of material and labor protection as well as extended workmanship coverage.
As the Vanity Roofing team continues expanding their presence across Ottawa, including Orleans, Kanata, Gloucester, Barrhaven, Nepean, Riverside South, and Stittsville, they remain focused on strengthening their services. “At Vanity Roofing, we're always growing, always doing new things. Not always adding services necessarily, but always improving the services we do offer.”
Vanity Roofing’s Roof Assessment - What to Expect?
Vanity Roofing offers free basic roof assessments, in which their trained crew members will conduct a visual inspection and share the photographs with the homeowners at no charge. For clients seeking a more detailed evaluation, they offer a paid roof inspection report including professional recommendations. This helps homeowners gain insights into the overall condition of their roof and potential maintenance needs. To get in touch with the team, visit vanityroofing.ca.
Tufon Chramin
Vanity Roofing
+1 6138514448
contact@vanityroofing.ca
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Vanity Roofing Interview: Real Solutions for Ottawa Roof Challenges | Expert Roofing Insights
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.