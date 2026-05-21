Robotics And Automation Actuators Market Competitive Shifts Among Established Players

Robotics And Automation Actuators Market Competitor Analysis 2026 Market Competitor Analysis 2026

The Business Research Company's Robotics And Automation Actuators Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The robotics and automation actuators market is dominated by a mix of global industrial automation manufacturers and specialized motion control and mechatronics solution providers. Companies are focusing on high-precision actuators, electric and hydraulic actuation systems, smart servo motors, and integrated motion control technologies to strengthen market presence and enhance performance efficiency across industrial applications. Emphasis on production automation, energy efficiency, and integration of advanced control systems and digital monitoring platforms remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving robotics and industrial automation sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Robotics And Automation Actuators Market?

•According to our research, Siemens AG led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The motion control and industrial automation division of the company, which is directly involved in the robotics and automation actuators market, provides a wide range of electric actuators, servo motors, drive systems, and integrated automation solutions that support industrial robotics, manufacturing automation, and precision motion control applications environment.

Who Are The Major Players In The Robotics And Automation Actuators Market?

Major companies operating in the robotics and automation actuators market are Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Parker Hannifin Corporation, ABB Group, Rockwell Automation Inc., Moog Inc., Festo AG & Co. KG, SMC Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, Honeywell International Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, SKF AB, Harmonic Drive LLC, Kollmorgen Corporation, Thomson Industries Inc., Tolomatic Inc., MISUMI Group Inc., AUMA Riester GmbH & Co. KG, Nook Industries Inc., IAI Automation Corp., Cedrat Technologies Co., Macron Dynamics Inc., DVG Automation SpA, Venture Mfg. Co.

How Concentrated Is The Robotics And Automation Actuators Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 6% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and engineering entry barriers, driven by high precision design requirements, complex integration with robotics and automation systems, stringent industrial safety and performance standards, and the need for reliability and efficiency in industrial automation and motion control. Leading players such as Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Parker Hannifin Corporation, ABB Group, Rockwell Automation Inc., Moog Inc., Festo AG & Co. KG, SMC Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, and Honeywell International Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified motion control and actuator product portfolios, established industrial automation partnerships, global distribution and service networks, and continuous innovation in precision actuators, servo systems, and integrated robotics solutions. As demand for advanced industrial automation systems, high-precision motion control technologies, and efficient manufacturing solutions grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oSiemens AG (1%)

oEmerson Electric Co. (1%)

oParker Hannifin Corporation (1%)

oABB Group (1%)

oRockwell Automation Inc. (1%)

oMoog Inc. (0.5%)

oFesto AG & Co. KG (0.5%)

oSMC Corporation (0.4%)

oBosch Rexroth AG (0.4%)

oHoneywell International Inc. (0.4%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Robotics And Automation Actuators Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the robotics and automation actuators market include Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, SMC Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd, Kollmorgen Corporation, Moog Inc., Harmonic Drive Systems Inc., Nidec Corporation, Dunkermotoren GmbH, Maxon Motor AG, Portescap SA, Lin Engineering Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Igus GmbH, Rotork plc, Curtiss Wright Corporation, Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Robotics And Automation Actuators Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the robotics and automation actuators market include RS Group plc, Mouser Electronics Inc., Digi Key Electronics, Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., Future Electronics Inc., TTI Inc., Allied Electronics and Automation, Ingram Micro Inc., Tech Data Corporation, Synnex Corporation, D&H Distributing Company, ScanSource Inc., Redington Limited, Esprinet S.p.A., ALSO Holding AG, Bechtle AG, Westcon Group, Exclusive Networks SA, Macnica Inc., EET Group A/S, Mindware FZ LLC, Logicom Public Limited, ASBIS Enterprises PLC, Fastenal Company, Graybar Electric Company.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Robotics And Automation Actuators Market?

•Major end users in the robotics and automation actuators market include Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW AG, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, General Motors Company, Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Company, Amazon Robotics LLC, Siemens Manufacturing Division, ABB Robotics Division, FANUC America Corporation, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Foxconn Technology Group, LG Electronics Inc., Bosch Manufacturing Solutions, Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Schneider Electric Industries, Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd, Johnson and Johnson Manufacturing Systems, Caterpillar Inc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Bio-inspired artificial muscle technologies are transforming the robotics and automation actuators market by enabling human-like flexibility, dexterity, and improved manipulation precision in robotic systems.

•Example: In February 2026, Artimus Robotics Inc. launched next-generation HASEL actuators delivering more than twice the mechanical output of previous versions for advanced robotic applications.

•Its improved material design, enhanced manufacturing, and full encapsulation support safer integration, higher performance, and dexterous motion in humanoid and industrial robotic systems.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Robotics Actuator Technologies Enhance Precision And Performance

•Leveraging Smart Actuator Designs Improve Efficiency And Flexibility

•Expanding Automation Infrastructure Strengthen Robotics Integration And Productivity

•Integrating AI Control Systems Enhance Accuracy And Responsiveness

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