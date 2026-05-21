New Zealand real estate agents recognised amongst top international performers

NEW ZEALAND, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eXp New Zealand has announced that New Zealand real estate agents have been recognised amongst the top-performing agents within eXp Realty’s international network, highlighting the growing strength and international presence of the New Zealand business.The recognition forms part of eXp Realty’s 2025 International Top Producers list, which celebrates both the top 20 highest-performing agents and top 20 teams across the company’s international operations based on Gross Commission Income (GCI) and transaction volume.The rankings recognise both individual agents and teams, showcasing those who have demonstrated exceptional performance across their respective markets, while also highlighting the scalability and reach of eXp’s cloud-based brokerage model on an international level.Within the individual categories, Matt Corin was recognised as New Zealand’s top-performing individual based on Gross Commission Income (GCI), while Dave Findlay ranked as the country’s top-performing agent for transaction volume. Both agents also featured within eXp Realty’s international top producers rankings.The results reflect the continued evolution of the New Zealand real estate sector, where agents are increasingly embracing more agile and entrepreneurial approaches to growing their business within a rapidly changing industry landscape.The full list of eXp’s top international producers can be viewed here - eXp Realty International Top Producers 2025 Head of eXp New Zealand, Matt Jones, commented:“To see New Zealand agents recognised amongst the top international performers within eXp’s global network is a tremendous achievement and reflects the quality and ambition of the agents we continue to attract across the country.The industry is evolving quickly and agents today are increasingly focused on building businesses that are flexible, scalable, and aligned with the way modern consumers engage with real estate.At eXp, we provide agents with the tools, technology, training, and global collaboration needed to grow their business whilst maintaining independence and control over their personal brand.The success of these agents demonstrates that New Zealand professionals are increasingly capable of competing and performing at an international level within a highly competitive global industry.These rankings are a strong reflection of both the evolution of the New Zealand market and the strength of the eXp model globally.”

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