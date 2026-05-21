Australian real estate agents recognised as top international performers

Head of eXp Australia - Mindy Powell-Hodges

AUSTRALIA, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eXp Australia has announced that Australian real estate agents have been recognised as the top-performing agents within eXp Realty’s international network, highlighting the growing strength and international standing of the Australian business.The recognition forms part of eXp Realty’s 2025 International Top Producers list, which celebrates both the top 20 highest-performing agents and top 20 teams across the company’s international operations based on Gross Commission Income (GCI) and transaction volume.The rankings recognise both individual agents and teams, showcasing those who have demonstrated exceptional performance across their respective markets, while also highlighting the scalability and reach of eXp’s cloud-based brokerage model on an international level.Within the individual categories, Kent Rohl topped eXp Realty’s international rankings for Gross Commission Income (GCI), while Tim Hosking ranked as the company’s top international performer for transaction volume.The results reflect the continued evolution of the Australian real estate sector, where agents are increasingly embracing more flexible, entrepreneurial, and technology-enabled ways of building and scaling their business.The full list of eXp’s top international producers can be viewed here - eXp Realty International Top Producers 2025 Head of eXp Australia, Mindy Powell-Hodges, commented:“To see Australian agents recognised as top international performers within eXp’s global network is a fantastic achievement and reflects the growing momentum we’re building across the Australian market.What’s particularly significant is that these agents are succeeding within an industry that is changing rapidly, where personal brand, agility, technology, and entrepreneurial thinking are becoming increasingly important.The traditional structures that have historically defined real estate are evolving and agents today are looking for greater flexibility, more autonomy, and business models that allow them to scale more efficiently.At eXp, we’ve built our model around that shift from the outset, providing agents with the tools, support, training, and global collaboration needed to grow without the constraints of traditional infrastructure.These rankings demonstrate that Australian agents are not only adapting to the future of the industry, but actively helping to shape it.”

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