BlumSafe Launches the Secure Armoire: Furniture With a Hidden Safe

BlumSafe Secure Armoire — furniture with a built-in hidden safe

American-made furniture with a hidden BlumSafe built in — the security of a safe, no wall required. Watches, jewelry, firearms, documents and more.

Customers loved the BlumSafe but didn't always have a wall for it. Now they don't need one — the Secure Armoire is the full BlumSafe experience.” — Rob Blum, founder, BlumSafe

ARCHDALE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlumSafe, the American maker of innovative concealed home safes for collectors and homeowners who value discretion, today announced its newest product, the BlumSafe Secure Armoire. Built for homeowners who want the security of a BlumSafe without cutting into a wall, the Secure Armoire integrates one or two BlumSafe units into an American-crafted piece of furniture that, from the outside, looks like a completely conventional armoire.The Challenge BlumSafe Heard From Customers — and SolvedBlumSafe has long offered one of the most distinctive wall safe solutions on the market — deeper than a standard medicine-cabinet safe, American-made, available in steel-door or patented, tough polycarbonate display-door configurations, and purpose-built for watch winders, jewelry, small firearms, and other valuables kept in a bedroom or dressing room. But a recurring theme in customer feedback was a desire for the security of a BlumSafe without the need to cut into walls or manage a cabinetry installation. The Secure Armoire is BlumSafe's answer."For years, customers told us they loved the BlumSafe but didn't have a wall for it — or didn't want the hassle, especially if they might move in a couple of years," said Rob Blum, founder of BlumSafe. "They kept asking, 'Can't you just put it in a beautiful piece of furniture that also gives me real storage?' We listened. The Secure Armoire is the full BlumSafe experience, no wall required — and it's the creation I'm most excited about yet."What It IsThe BlumSafe Secure Armoire (approximately 44″ wide × 78″ tall × 22½″ deep) is a freestanding furniture piece with three drawers on the bottom and two tall doors on top. Behind one or both of those doors, at the customer's option — instead of a shelf of sweaters or a hanging clothing bar — sits a BlumSafe, mounted on a fascia board and recessed approximately 12″ into the cabinet. The other door can conceal a clothing bar or shelves, or, for more secure storage, a second BlumSafe.The three bottom drawers provide generous additional storage for clothing, and can even accept BlumSafe's Watch Winder Drawer Insert (U.S. patent pending), which keeps automatic watches wound and displayed when the drawer opens, and fully charged when it's closed.A Second Layer of ConcealmentAdditional concealment is also available: a furniture-style hinged shelf unit can be installed in front of the safe inside the cabinet. The shelf swings open with a magnetic key, revealing the safe behind it — giving owners a second layer of concealment within the armoire itself. As BlumSafe likes to put it, concealment is the best form of security: if they don't know it's there, they can't steal it.Customization and CraftsmanshipLike all BlumSafe furniture products, the Secure Armoire is American-made and built to order from 100% American hardwoods — no plywood or MDF, as BlumSafe's Ohio Amish craftsmen would not hear of it. It is available in a range of woods and finishes — dark maple, cherry, or walnut, stained black, and more — with custom stains and woods also available, along with choices of hardware and bases.Pricing and AvailabilityIntroductory pricing starts at $3,999. The BlumSafe Secure Armoire is available to order now at BlumSafe.com , with estimated delivery of 8–10 weeks. For more information, photos, and the product video, visit the Secure Armoire product page Trade professionals can ask about trade pricing and configuration support.About BlumSafeBlumSafe is dedicated to providing innovative, American-made home security solutions for collectors and anyone seeking premium concealment and storage of their valuables — from watches and jewelry to firearms, important documents, and more. With its showroom, fulfillment, and customer service based in Archdale, NC, BlumSafe continues to lead the industry in combining security, distinctive functionality, and craftsmanship.Media Contactmedia@blumsafe.com | (336) 370-5510blumsafe.com | Watch the Secure Armoire video

BlumSafe Secure Armoire

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