'Ukiyoe Immersive Art Museum GINZA' opens in Tokyo in Spring 2027, after 500,000 visitors and numerous awards

Ukiyoe Immersive Art Museum GINZA Ukiyoe Immersive Art Museum GINZA Ukiyoe Immersive Art Museum GINZA Ukiyoe Immersive Art Museum GINZA

An immersive digital art museum featuring works by world-renowned artists like Hokusai, Kuniyoshi, Hiroshige, Utamaro, Sharaku, and Kunisada

NAGOYA-SHI, AICHI, JAPAN, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ukiyoe Immersive Art Museum GINZA will open in Ginza, Tokyo in Spring 2027.

The museum is a culmination of the Ukiyoe Immersive Art Exhibitions that have been held up until now, becoming a permanent facility in Ginza. These exhibitions have been held in nine cities all over the world, attracting over 500,000 visitors.

The exhibitions were extremely well received both in Japan and abroad and will be reborn as the Ukiyoe Immersive Art Museum GINZA, a hub for experiencing Japanese culture, combining cutting-edge technology with traditional Japanese art to provide an unprecedented immersive experience. The setting will be Tokyo’s Ginza district, a hot spot for international tourists, luxury enthusiasts, and people from all over the world, and the museum will showcase the profound depth of ukiyo-e, a source of pride for Japan, on a global stage.

Ukiyoe Immersive Art Museum GINZA Official Website

https://www.ukiyoeimmersiveart.com/ginza/en

The Ukiyoe Immersive Art Museum GINZA is an immersive digital art museum where visitors can immerse themselves in the world of ukiyo-e in eight conceptual 3-D video areas, delivering a new type of digital art that can be enjoyed by people regardless of generation or language. It utilizes cutting-edge 3DCG animation and projection mapping based on over 300 works by renowned ukiyo-e artists such as Katsushika Hokusai, Utagawa Kuniyoshi, Utagawa Hiroshige, Kitagawa Utamaro, Toshusai Sharaku, and Utagawa Kunisada.

Based on masterpiece ukiyo-e prints by Hokusai, including "The Great Wave off Kanagawa" and "Fine Wind, Clear Morning " (commonly known as Red Fuji) from his "Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji," this exhibition allows visitors to fully appreciate the beauty of ukiyo-e through immersive, 3-D video and sound, and scent effects. Furthermore, the exhibition displays original ukiyo-e prints from the Edo period in addition to reproductions made from woodblocks carved in the Meiji era and later, and provides explanations about the history of ukiyo-e, Edo culture, and ukiyo-e artists in multiple languages, including Japanese, English, and Chinese.

Guests can learn about the profound depth of ukiyo-e through actual ukiyo-e prints and explanations at the Ukiyoe Immersive Art Museum GINZA, a Japanese cultural experience where ukiyo-e prints, which have captivated the world across generations, come to life in a dynamic way.

Name: Ukiyoe Immersive Art Museum GINZA

Address: Ginza, Tokyo (details to be announced)

Open: Spring 2027 (details to be announced)

Hours of Operation: 10:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. (last entry at 7:00 P.M.) *subject to change

Days Closed: Following the facility’s schedule

Tickets: *Details to be announced

Planning and Production: HITOHATA, TV Aichi

Ukiyo-e and Edo Culture Supervision: Masumi Horiguchi

Ukiyoe Immersive Art Museum GINZA Official Website:

https://www.ukiyoeimmersiveart.com/ginza/en

Official Instagram:

@ukiyoeimmersiveart

#ukiyoeimmersiveartmuseum #ukiyoeimmersiveartexhibition #ukiyoeimmersiveart

Contact:

"Ukiyoe Immersive Art Museum GINZA" is accepting inquiries from companies, organizations, etc. as it prepares for its opening in the spring of 2027.

Direct inquiries to:

Ukiyoe Immersive Art Museum GINZA Opening Preparation Department

E-mail: info@ukiyoeimmersiveart.com

Depending on the nature of the inquiry, a representative from a partner company may respond.

Name: HITOHATA, INC.

Representative Director: Takeaki Higashiyama

Founded: July 1, 2019

Capital: 59,710,000 yen

Address:

(Nagoya Head Office)

3F 3-2, Nagoyano Campus, 2-14-1 Nagoyano, Nishi Ward, Nagoya, Aichi 451-0042

(Tokyo Office)

17F, Shibuya Fukuras, 1-2-3 Dogenzaka, Shibuya Ward, Tokyo 150-0043

(Osaka Office)

1F, Breeze Tower, 2-4-9 Umeda, Kita Ward, Osaka, Osaka 530-0001

(Milano Office) (HITOHATA MILANO S.R.L.)

Via Washington Giorgio, 70, 2° Piano, 20146 Milano MI, ITALY

Website: https://www.hitohata.jp/en

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/HITOHATAINC/

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