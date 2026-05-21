ProSolutions Expands Brand Presence with Trademark Registration and Launch of Proprietary Product Line

ProSolutions trademarks its brand and launches a new line of professional turf, agricultural, and spray application products.

MARYVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProSolutions Expands Brand Presence with Trademark Registration and Launch of Proprietary Product LineLeading turf, agricultural, and spray application solutions provider strengthens market position with branded professional-grade productsProSolutions, a growing provider of professional turf, agricultural, and spray application solutions, has officially trademarked the ProSolutions brand and expanded its market presence with the launch of a proprietary line of performance-driven products designed for professionals across turf management, agriculture, landscaping, and industrial applications.The trademark milestone marks a major step forward for the company as it continues investing in product innovation, brand recognition, and long-term growth within the market.“Our goal has always been to provide dependable, high-quality products that professionals can trust in the field every day,” said Anthony D’Angelo of ProSolutions. “Trademarking the ProSolutions name solidifies our commitment to building a recognizable brand centered around performance, reliability, and customer results.”The newly expanded ProSolutions product lineup includes a variety of specialized formulations designed to improve application performance, equipment efficiency, nutrient delivery, and operational effectiveness.Featured ProSolutions Products Include:• ProSolutions MSO Methylated Seed OilA premium adjuvant formulated to improve herbicide penetration, spreading, and absorption for enhanced application performance.• ProSolutions 15-0-0 with 6% IronA professional-grade liquid fertilizer designed to promote greener turf, improve plant health, and deliver fast nutrient uptake.• ProSolutions DefoamerA powerful anti-foaming solution engineered to reduce tank foam during mixing and spraying applications, helping operators improve efficiency and reduce downtime.• ProSolutions 80/20 Nonionic Surfactant (TopSurf Sticker)A high-performance surfactant and sticker agent designed to improve spray coverage, adhesion, and effectiveness across a wide range of applications.The expansion of the ProSolutions product line reflects increasing demand from professionals seeking dependable, field-tested solutions backed by responsive customer support and industry expertise.As the company continues to grow, ProSolutions plans to further expand its branded offerings while maintaining its focus on quality, consistency, and customer success.For more information about ProSolutions and its growing line of products, visit: https://www.ourprosolutions.com/ Media Contact:ProSolutionsWebsite: https://www.ourprosolutions.com/ Email: info@ourprosolutions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.