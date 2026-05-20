Mayor Bowser to Celebrate DC Schools Leading the Nation in Academic Growth, Ranking #1 in Math and Reading Recovery

(Washington, DC) – Today, Wednesday, May 20, at 12 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join DC Public Schools (DCPS) Chancellor Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee and other District education leaders to highlight the 2026 Education Scorecard results. The Scorecard—produced by education experts from Harvard University, Stanford University, and Dartmouth College—found that DC ranked first in the nation in post-pandemic academic recovery in both English language arts (ELA) and math between 2022 and 2025.

The District’s continued prioritization of teacher compensation and development and high-quality instructional materials, along with tens of millions of dollars set aside for high-impact tutoring, have created the conditions for this record academic progress.

Today’s event will include a data-driven discussion with Mayor Bowser and DC education leaders on the investments and strategies that have contributed to DCPS’ return to pre-pandemic test scores. Together, they will highlight how this momentum can be sustained to strengthen DCPS’ position as the fastest-improving urban school district in the country.

When:

Wednesday, May 20, at 12 pm

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, Chancellor, DC Public Schools

Dr. Antoinette Mitchell, State Superintendent of Education

Dr. Michelle Walker-Davis, Executive Director, DC Public Charter School Board

Brigham Kiplinger, Principal, Garrison Elementary School

Where:

Garrison Elementary School

1200 S Street NW

*Closest Metro Station: U Street*

*Closest Bikeshare: 11th & S Street NW*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Bluesky: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

Mayor Bowser LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mayorbowser