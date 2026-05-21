Professional Service Robots Market Competitive Insights into Key Industry Players

Professional Service Robots Market Competitor Analysis 2026 Market Competitor Analysis 2026_Competitors

The Business Research Company's Professional Service Robots Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The professional service robots market is dominated by a mix of global robotics manufacturers and specialized automation and artificial intelligence solution providers. Companies are focusing on advanced autonomous navigation systems, AI-powered perception and decision-making capabilities, collaborative robotic platforms, and integrated safety and human-robot interaction frameworks to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent operational and performance standards. Emphasis on workplace safety regulations, operational efficiency, task accuracy, and integration of intelligent control and data management systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving robotics and automation sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Professional Service Robots Market?

•According to our research, Intuitive Surgical Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The robotic systems division of the company is completely involved in the professional service robots market, provides a wide range of surgical robotic systems, precision robotic instruments, imaging and visualization technologies, and related software platforms that support minimally invasive procedures, hospital surgical operations, and advanced healthcare robotics environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Professional Service Robots Market?

Major companies operating in the professional service robots market are Intuitive Surgical Inc., SoftBank Robotics Group, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Husqvarna Group, Kongsberg Maritime AS, JD.com Inc., iRobot Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Boston Dynamics Inc., Diligent Robotics, Honeybee Robotics LLC, Diakont, Cyberdyne Inc., DeLaval International AB, Ontario Drive & Gear Ltd., Brokk AB, Aethon Inc., ULC Robotics International Limited, Yujin Robot Co. Ltd., Conjet AB, Gecko Systems International Corporation, XAG Co Ltd., Exyn Technologies, Pure Technologies Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Professional Service Robots Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 11% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by advanced robotics engineering requirements, compliance with workplace safety and operational standards, high development and integration costs, and the need for reliability in autonomous and semi-autonomous service robot applications. Leading players such as Intuitive Surgical Inc., SoftBank Robotics Group, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Husqvarna Group, Kongsberg Maritime AS, JD.com Inc., and iRobot Corporation hold notable market shares through diversified robotics product portfolios, established technology partnerships, global distribution and deployment networks, and continuous innovation in autonomous systems, AI-driven robotics platforms, and human-assisted service robot technologies. As demand for advanced automation solutions, intelligent service robots, and integrated AI-enabled operational systems grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oIntuitive Surgical Inc. (2%)

oSoftBank Robotics Group (2%)

oSZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (2%)

oSamsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (1%)

oRobert Bosch GmbH (1%)

oNorthrop Grumman Corporation (1%)

oHusqvarna Group (1%)

oKongsberg Maritime AS (0.4%)

oJD.com Inc. (0.3%)

oiRobot Corporation (0.2%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Professional Service Robots Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the professional service robots market include ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Bosch Rexroth AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, DENSO Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Hyundai Robotics, Universal Robots A/S, Staubli International AG, Nachi Fujikoshi Corp., Comau S.p.A., Techman Robot Inc., SMC Corporation, Delta Electronics Inc., Honeywell International Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Professional Service Robots Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the professional service robots market include Ingram Micro Inc., Avnet Inc., Arrow Electronics Inc., Tech Data Corporation, Synnex Corporation, RS Group plc, Digi Key Electronics, Mouser Electronics Inc., Future Electronics Inc., ScanSource Inc., Westcon Group, Exclusive Networks SA, ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet S.p.A., Redington Limited, Macnica Inc., EET Group A/S, Bechtle AG, Cancom SE, Mindware FZ LLC, Logicom Public Limited, ASBIS Enterprises PLC, CDW Corporation, Insight Enterprises Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Professional Service Robots Market?

•Major end users in the professional service robots market include Amazon Robotics LLC, Boston Dynamics Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., iRobot Corporation, Daifuku Co. Ltd, Fetch Robotics, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Savioke Inc., Aethon Inc., SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., Geekplus Robotics Co. Ltd, GreyOrange Pte Ltd., DHL Supply Chain, FedEx Corporation Automation Division, UPS Robotics Division, Walmart Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation Robotics Division, BMW Group Automation Systems, Honda Robotics Division, Johnson and Johnson Surgical Robotics Division, Medtronic PLC Robotics Systems, KUKA Systems GmbH Operations.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Next-generation autonomous delivery robots are transforming the professional service robots market by enhancing urban logistics efficiency, reducing delivery costs, and improving last-mile service reliability.

•Example: In March 2026, Coco Robotics launched Coco 2, an autonomous delivery robot designed for urban logistics and sidewalk delivery operations.

•Its improved artificial intelligence (AI) navigation, operational data learning, and scalable fleet deployment capabilities enhance delivery efficiency, support sustainable logistics, and improve service performance in dense urban environments.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Professional Service Robotics Technologies Promote Ethical And Efficient Operations

•Leveraging Innovative Robotic Platforms Improve Efficiency And Service Outcomes

•Expanding Robotics Infrastructure Strengthens Service Delivery And Scalability

•Integrating AI Technologies Enhances Accuracy And Automation

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