Pedal to Phoenix Cyclists Arrive in Phoenix Following Inspiring Cross-Country Journey to Raise Awareness for Parkinson’s

Pedal to Phoenix

Community Celebration to Welcome Riders Ahead of the 7th World Parkinson Congress

Pedal to Phoenix represents the spirit of the Parkinson’s community — determined, collaborative, and deeply supportive.” — Elizabeth Pollard, Executive Director of the World Parkinson Coalition

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After weeks of cycling across the United States, more than 50 cyclists participating in the Pedal to Phoenix program will arrive in downtown Phoenix on Friday, May 22, 2026, ahead of the 7th World Parkinson Congress (WPC 2026).Hosted by the World Parkinson Coalition, the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute, and the Phoenix Convention Center, the community celebration will take place from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM at the Canyon on 3rd, located between the North and West buildings of the Phoenix Convention Center. Cyclists are expected to arrive between 9:15 and 9:30 AM and will be escorted downtown by Phoenix Police.The Pedal to Phoenix initiative brought together teams of cyclists living with Parkinson’s disease, care partners, advocates, and supporters from across the globe, all riding toward a shared destination: Phoenix, Arizona. Teams traveled from Seattle, Salt Lake City, Chicago, and additional locations, covering thousands of miles to raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease and demonstrate the power of exercise, resilience, and community.The cyclists’ arrival marks the culmination of an extraordinary journey that showcased determination, collaboration, and hope within the global Parkinson’s community. Riders faced long distances, steep climbs, changing terrain, and weeks on the road, all while inspiring communities along the way.“Pedal to Phoenix represents the spirit of the Parkinson’s community — determined, collaborative, and deeply supportive,” said Elizabeth Pollard, Executive Director of the World Parkinson Coalition. “These cyclists have accomplished something truly remarkable, and we are thrilled to welcome them to Phoenix as they complete this unforgettable journey.”Residents of Phoenix and visitors attending WPC 2026 are invited to attend the free public event to celebrate the riders, learn more about Parkinson’s disease, and support awareness efforts surrounding the fastest growing neurological disease in the world.Pedal to Phoenix was made possible through support from sponsors and community partners including Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Waymo, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, BlueRock Therapeutics, Rock Steady Boxing, and others.About the World Parkinson Coalitionand WPC 2026The World Parkinson Coalition provides an international forum for learning about the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives, and advocacy work related to Parkinson’s disease. The triennial World Parkinson Congresses bring together researchers, clinicians, healthcare professionals, people with Parkinson’s, and care partners to network, collaborate, and advance progress in Parkinson’s research, treatment, and care worldwide.About Parkinson’s DiseaseAffecting more than one million Americans and an estimated 11 million people worldwide, Parkinson’s disease is the fastest growing neurological disease in the world. There is currently no cure for Parkinson’s, and approximately 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.

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