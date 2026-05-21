Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Cat Begovic shares 2026 guidance on evaluating surgeons, setting realistic expectations, and choosing technique over volume.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The conversation around plastic surgery has changed. Where past decades celebrated dramatic, obvious work, the patients walking into a Beverly Hills plastic surgery practice in 2026 are increasingly asking for the opposite—results that look fit, natural, and undetectable. For Dr. Cat Begovic, the board-certified plastic surgeon behind Rodeo Drive's Dr. Cat Plastic Surgery, that direction is not a new trend to follow but the foundation her entire surgical philosophy has been built on.Dr. Cat is a Harvard graduate (with honors in Molecular and Cellular Biology) and UCLA-trained plastic surgeon who completed two full surgical residencies at UCLA—six years in Head and Neck Surgery focused on advanced Facial Plastic and Reconstructive procedures, followed by a second residency in Plastic Surgery at one of the country's most highly-regarded training programs. Her academic record includes a perfect SAT score, recognition as one of the top 25 high school students in the United States, and two White House invitations as a Presidential Scholar. She is a three-time recipient of the Best of Beverly Hills Award in the Cosmetic Surgeons category, was featured as the plastic surgeon on the E! network's Dr. 90210 reboot, and has appeared on The Doctors, Entertainment Tonight, Fox News, CBS, Huffington Post, Buzzfeed News, Fitness RX, and Ironman Magazine.What patients should look for: technique over volumeHeading into 2026, Dr. Cat's guidance for patients researching surgeons centers on a single principle: the most important factor is technique, and the time a surgeon is willing to spend on each individual case. The pressure on cosmetic practices to maximize daily case volume has, in her view, become one of the largest forces working against natural-looking outcomes.That is why the Rodeo Drive practice schedules just one tummy tuck per surgical day. No stacking patients. No associates handling critical steps. From the initial incision design to the final layered closure, Dr. Cat is personally involved in every detail of her signature tummy tuck surgery in Beverly Hills, backed by a board-certified anesthesiologist, a physician assistant, and a full surgical team dedicated to that one patient. The signature technique—precision double-layered muscle repair, a low and carefully concealed incision, and a hand-crafted natural "innie" belly button—is the result of that uncompromised attention. The majority of her patients describe their recoveries as virtually painless, with many requiring nothing stronger than Tylenol, and out-of-town patients typically cleared to fly home within two weeks.Guidance for mommy makeover and revision patients in 2026For patients considering a mommy makeover in Beverly Hills, Dr. Cat encourages a staged approach—performing the tummy tuck on one surgical day and breast surgery or labiaplasty on a separate day—rather than combining everything into a single longer operation. Result quality and patient safety, she notes, both improve when each procedure receives its own focused surgical window.She also continues to take on complex revision tummy tuck cases for patients whose previous surgery elsewhere produced high scars, unnatural belly buttons, incomplete muscle repair, or persistent contour irregularities. Her message to revision patients is consistent: it is almost always possible to substantially improve a prior result, but the surgeon evaluating the case needs the experience to know what is and is not realistic for that specific anatomy.Patient education, travel, and aftercareRoughly half of Dr. Cat's patients travel from outside California for surgery on Rodeo Drive, a reality that has shaped how every part of the patient journey is structured. Pre-operative consultations can begin remotely. Surgery is performed in a private, fully-accredited state-of-the-art surgical center. Post-operative recovery is monitored at a dedicated aftercare center, and the follow-up schedule extends a full year—with check-ins at one day, one week, two weeks, one month, three months, six months, and twelve months.Patients considering travel for surgery in 2026 should expect, in Dr. Cat's view, the same depth of pre-operative planning and post-operative monitoring they would receive in their home city—anything less is a warning sign worth taking seriously.Self-care, skincare, and the broader patient philosophyDr. Cat is also the founder and CEO of MD GLAM, a science-based skincare line built directly on her own peer-reviewed research into anti-aging and topical actives—work originally published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal. MD GLAM extends her broader patient philosophy: that aesthetic care is most successful when patients approach it as long-term skin and body health, an act of self-compassion rather than a one-time procedure.That philosophy carries through every part of her plastic surgery practice in Beverly Hills. Patients are met with detailed, honest consultations—Dr. Cat is known for telling patients directly when they are not good candidates or when expectations need adjusting—and with a process built around education, time, and personalized planning rather than high-pressure sales.For patients considering plastic surgery in 2026, Dr. Cat's most consistent message to anyone evaluating a board-certified Beverly Hills plastic surgeon is straightforward: take the research seriously, ask hard questions, and choose a surgical team whose results, philosophy, and time commitment match what you actually want from the procedure.About Dr. Cat Plastic SurgeryDr. Cat Plastic Surgery is located on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California. The practice is led by Dr. Cat Begovic, a Harvard and UCLA-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in body contouring, breast surgery, facial procedures, vaginal cosmetic surgery, and minimally invasive treatments. Known for her signature tummy tuck technique, natural-looking results, and virtually painless recoveries, Dr. Cat is a three-time Best of Beverly Hills Award winner, was featured on E!'s Dr. 90210, and is the founder and CEO of MD GLAM skincare. The clinic welcomes out-of-town and international patients and provides full-service support from consultation through long-term follow-up care.For more information, visit https://beautybydrcat.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.