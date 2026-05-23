Actress Julianne Michelle Hosts Successful Mommy’s Heart Mother’s Day Shopping Event to Benefit Abuse Survivors

Julianne Michelle and Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney

Actress Julianne Michelle Hosts Successful Mommy’s Heart Mother’s Day Shopping Event Featuring T. Tandon to Support Abused Parents and Children

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress and Mommy’s Heart founder Julianne Michelle hosted the Mommy’s Heart Mother’s Day Shopping Event with T. Tandon at a private residence on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Board member and host H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, a working royal known for his achievements in entertainment, art, medicine, and law, welcomed guests alongside NYS Assembly Member Alex Bores, who is running for Congress, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, board members Leslie Barrett and Michael Golia, Countess Joycelyn Engle Di Palma, David Hochberg, Adele Nino, Vanessa Tantillo Aronson, who is running for NYS Assembly, and celebrated designer, Tina Tandon of T. Tandon. Guests enjoyed delicious platters from Serafina Restaurant, caviar by Marky’s Caviar, flowers by Eros Flowers, wine and bubbles by Sojourn Social, McCabe's Wine & Spirits, and Wines Togo, plus entertainment, luxury gift bags by Lush Cosmetics, raffles, and a $30 shopping voucher from T. Tandon in honor of loving parents and a community supporting family unity and child protection.

Julianne Michelle modeled a stunning dress designed by T. Tandon, and several purchases were made to support Mommy’s Heart’s vital mission.

Proceeds from the event benefit Mommy’s Heart, a survivor-led, volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing free trauma-informed legal, mental health, advocacy services, strategic guidance, and career development to domestic abuse survivors, primarily parents and children facing complex custody battles and legal retaliation after seeking protection. Alarming statistics underscore the urgency: 58,000 children are court-ordered into unsupervised contact (including sole custody) with abusive parents each year, and approximately 2,000 children (~5.5 per day) die from neglect or abuse annually, with family court failures contributing to a child’s death every six days.

To combat this human rights crisis, Mommy’s Heart has drafted landmark legislation introduced by NYS Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright and sponsored by Senator Cordell Cleare. The bill closes loopholes abusers exploit to seize custody from protective parents and ensures courts uphold children’s fundamental rights to safety, dignity, and freedom from abuse.

Additional event sponsors included L’Occitane en Provence. Event volunteers included Jaron Tan, Kendra Kobrin, and Houyi Liu.

About Mommy’s Heart

Mommy’s Heart is a survivor-led, volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Our entire team donates their time—there is no payroll, only passion and purpose. We stand united in defense of freedom and liberty, because without the right to protect our children from harm, nothing else truly matters. We provide services to abuse survivors, who have escaped domestic violence and face retaliatory litigation. Many are forced to watch their children taken by abusers who manipulate the legal system, often with tragic consequences.

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