Medical Tourism Packages Opens Caribbean Coordination Path to JCI-Accredited Care Across Latin America

Bogota-based MTP adds Caribbean coordination paths into JCI-accredited networks across Panama, Colombia, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

BOGOTá, BOGOTá D.C., CAMBODIA, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Tourism Packages (MTP), a cross-border patient coordination firm operating from Bogota, Colombia, announced today the formal expansion of its services to residents of the United States and the Caribbean seeking affordable access to elective and non-emergency medical procedures. The company is adding dedicated coordination paths from Caribbean hubs into JCI-accredited hospital networks across four Latin American countries: Panama, Colombia, Mexico, and Costa Rica.US patients typically pay out-of-pocket rates 50 to 80 percent above regional pricing for procedures such as dental restoration, orthopedic surgery, bariatric procedures, and cosmetic surgery -- categories that most insurance carriers exclude entirely. At JCI-accredited facilities in Latin America, patients access equivalent clinical standards at substantially lower cost. The Colombian medical tourism market reached $235 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to $287 million by 2027, driven in large part by patients seeking alternatives to US-priced care.For Caribbean residents, the problem takes a different form. Domestic healthcare systems across the region lack the specialized capacity for many procedures, and the default referral path has historically routed patients through high-cost US providers. MTP's expansion addresses this gap directly. From most Caribbean islands, flights to Bogota, Panama City, or San Jose are shorter than flights to Miami or New York, and the cost differential for the same procedure is significant."Americans pay premiums that have no relationship to the underlying cost of care. Caribbean patients face a referral system that defaults to the most expensive option on the map. The same procedure at a JCI-accredited hospital in Bogota or San Jose can cost sixty to eighty percent less than what a patient pays at home. Our job is to make that path safe, transparent, and legally defensible." - Craig Dempsey, Co-Founder, Medical Tourism PackagesMTP operates strictly as a patient coordinator. The company does not own clinics or practice medicine. Its role is to vet providers, structure the logistical framework, and manage the coordination process, while keeping all medical decisions between the patient and their treating physician. Every provider in the network is independently vetted. Pricing is disclosed to patients in advance, and waivers and informed consent documents are explicit."Caribbean residents have been an afterthought in medical tourism for too long. A patient in Nassau or Bridgetown has a shorter flight to Bogota than to most major US medical centers, and the cost difference is dramatic. We built dedicated coordination paths because the demand was already there." - Kirby Braddell, Co-Founder and Operations Manager, Medical Tourism PackagesPatient agreements operate under Panama law, with CeCAP arbitration as the designated dispute resolution forum. MTP's multi-jurisdictional structure -corporate registration through MTP Consulting S.A. in Panama, a holding entity (MTP Premium Enterprises Ltd.) in Nevis, and operations in Bogota -supports cross-border patient protection and provides a defined legal framework for international patient engagements.About Medical Tourism PackagesMedical Tourism Packages (MTP) is a cross-border patient coordination firm founded by Craig Dempsey and Kirby Braddell and headquartered in Bogota, Colombia. The company connects patients seeking elective and non-emergency care with JCI-accredited hospitals and board-certified specialists across Panama, Colombia, Mexico, and Costa Rica. MTP operates exclusively as a coordinator and does not own or operate clinical facilities. Kirby Braddell brings more than 12 years of experience in Latin American tourism with deep specialization in Colombia and the Caribbean . Craig Dempsey brings a background spanning cross-border business operations across four Latin American jurisdictions. More information is available at medicaltourismpackages.com.

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