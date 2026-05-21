AirDroid Parental Control Earns kidSAFE Recognition and Family Choice Award

kidSAFE LISTED Seal AirDroid Parental Control Brand Logo Family Choice Award Winner Badge

AirDroid Parental Control receives kidSAFE LISTED Seal and Family Choice Award recognition for its family-focused digital safety tools.

These recognitions reflect our commitment to building tools that families can trust. Child safety and digital wellbeing remain at the core of everything we do.” — Elsa Miller, Technical Writer and Mobile Solutions Specialist

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirDroid Parental Control has been recognized as a member of the kidSAFE Seal Program, earning the LISTED Seal recognition for its participation in kidSAFE’s family-focused digital safety initiative. The recognition highlights AirDroid’s growing focus on helping families manage online safety and digital wellbeing.The kidSAFE Seal Program is an independent certification body that evaluates products and services designed for children and families. To earn membership, products must meet rigorous standards across multiple areas, including:Privacy protectionData securityUser safetyEthical business practicesAirDroid Parental Control has also been recognized by the Family Choice Awards, an organization that highlights products and services designed to positively support families and children. Family Choice Awards highlighted the platform as "The Best Comprehensive Parental Control App" for helping parents keep children safe both online and offline while encouraging healthier digital habits.About the kidSAFE Listed Seal Program and Family Choice AwardsThe kidSAFE LISTED Seal Program recognizes digital products and services that demonstrate a commitment to creating safe and age-appropriate experiences for children and families. The program includes apps, platforms, games, and online services focused on supporting child-friendly digital environments.According to kidSAFE, the LISTED Seal reflects active participation in a broader community working to promote safer digital experiences for young users while maintaining procedures for addressing relevant consumer-reported concerns.The Family Choice Awards honors family-friendly products that positively impact both parents and children. The award serves as a trusted recommendation for families seeking products that support a healthier, safer, and more enriching lifestyle for children.Why AirDroid Was Recognized by kidSAFE and Family Choice AwardsAs part of their evaluation of family-focused digital products, both kidSAFE and the Family Choice Awards recognize platforms that help parents address real-world safety and screen-related concerns affecting modern families. AirDroid Parental Control brings several stand-out tools that support parents in managing children’s online activity, digital habits, and everyday safety:Screen time management: Allows parents to set daily screen time limits, schedule downtime for study hours or bedtime, and block distracting apps or games to reduce distractions during study hours or bedtime.Location tracking and instant alerts: Provides the child’s real-time GPS location tracking , route history, and customizable geofencing alerts. AirDroid also offers instant alerts and battery status monitoring to help parents stay connected during commutes, outings, and emergencies.Activity and content monitoring: Helps parents better understand their children’s digital activity through screen monitoring, app usage insights, synced notifications, and social content detection. The platform also sends alerts related to cyberbullying, inappropriate content, or suspicious online interactions.Remote visibility tools: Tools like Screen Mirroring, Remote Camera, and One-Way Audio allow parents to remotely view device activity or check a child’s surroundings when necessary.About AirDroid Parental ControlAirDroid Parental Control is a cross-platform digital parenting solution designed to help families manage children’s device usage, online activity, and safety through a single dashboard. The platform supports both Android and iOS devices and allows parents to monitor and manage multiple devices remotely.To get started, parents can download the AirDroid Parental Control app on their own device, install AirDroid Kids on their child’s device, and follow the on-screen instructions to connect both devices. Once linked, parents can begin setting screen time rules, monitoring activity, and enabling safety alerts based on their family’s needs.

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