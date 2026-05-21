The Conversations That Train AI Answers Are Happening on Reddit. ReplyDeck Is Built to Keep You In Them

ReplyDeck's dashboard running alongside Reddit, showing the Wholesome Lurker persona active across 8 subreddits with a reply scheduled in 26 minutes.

New Chrome extension for founders, marketers and SEO professionals: scheduled Reddit replies, multiple personas, and AI search visibility without daily effort.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new analysis of 150,000 AI citations found that Reddit is the single most-cited source in ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews, accounting for more than 40% of all references. The conversations happening inside niche communities are not just social content. They are the training data and citation sources that shape what AI tells the next buyer asking for a recommendation.Most marketers and founders already know Reddit works. The problem is sustaining it. Staying active across ten subreddits with a consistent, credible voice requires hours of daily writing. Most people do it for a week, get results, get busy and go dark. ReplyDeck was built to solve that specific failure mode.ReplyDeck is a Chrome extension that runs in the background of the user's browser, scanning selected subreddits for relevant posts, drafting replies in a persona the user defines and posting them on a schedule. The user sets the pace, the voice and the communities. ReplyDeck handles the consistency.The persona system is the product's core feature. Each persona carries a defined tone, vocabulary style, backstory, interests and example replies that teach the AI how a specific person sounds in a specific context.A SaaS founder might run a technical voice in developer communities, a plain-spoken founder voice in entrepreneur communities and a customer-focused voice in product communities. Each posts independently, on its own schedule, into the subreddits where that voice belongs. Pro users can run unlimited personas across multiple Chrome profiles, which covers agencies and growth teams managing presence across several brands."Everyone I know tried Reddit manually, got results, got busy and stopped. That pattern kills the channel. ReplyDeck was built for the third week, when the enthusiasm wears off and you still need to show up."Privacy is built into the architecture. ReplyDeck uses a bring-your-own-API-key model. The user's AI provider key, persona definitions and reply content stay inside the browser. ReplyDeck's servers handle only license verification. Nothing the extension generates is ever stored or transmitted to ReplyDeck's infrastructure.Pricing reflects the same philosophy. ReplyDeck Pro is a one-time $29 purchase with no subscription, no renewal and no per-seat fee. AI usage through a personal key typically runs under one dollar per month. A free tier is available with one active persona and up to ten scheduled replies per day.ReplyDeck is available now at replydeck.app and through the Chrome Web Store About ReplyDeckReplyDeck is a Chrome extension for scheduled, multi-persona Reddit engagement. It helps founders, marketers and SEO professionals maintain a consistent, context-aware presence across Reddit communities without manual daily effort. Built on a bring-your-own-API-key architecture, all user data stays local to the browser. ReplyDeck Pro is available for a one-time purchase of $29 at replydeck.app.

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